Kerry Ellis Completes Cast of West End Concert of JO - THE LITTLE WOMEN MUSICAL

Final casting has been announced for the world premiere semi-staged concert of Jo - The Little Women Musical in Concert at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Sunday January 25, 2026. Kerry Ellis will play Marmee.

Kerry, widely recognised as a leading lady of West End and Broadway musicals, with a number of starring roles in London, New York, and around the world, made musical theatre history as the first British Elphaba in Wicked. She then headed to Broadway to play Elphaba, before returning to London in the role.

Kerry originated the role of Meat, in Queen's We Will Rock You and her other leading West End credits include Grizabella in Cats, Nancy in Oliver!, Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady, Ellen in Miss Saigon, Fantine in Les Miserables, Sara in Murder Ballad and Alice in Wonderland. In 2022 Kerry played Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes at the Barbican to huge acclaim. She continues her long term working relationship with Brian May and they have toured the UK and Europe extensively.

She joins the previously announced GRAMMY Award nominee Christine Allado (Hamilton) as Jo March. Double Olivier Award winner Tracie Bennett (Judy Garland in End of the Rainbow) as Aunt March. Eleanor Grant (Avatar LIVE) as Beth March. Chris Mann (Phantom in 25 The Anniversary Tour of The Phantom of the Opera) as Professor Bhaer. West End star Kelly Mathieson (The Phantom of the Opera) as Meg March. Miyuki Miyagi (Beau the Musical) as Sallie Gardiner. Julian Ovenden (from TVs Bridgerton and The Crown) as Father. TV star Sophie Pollono (the Showtime series, I Love That For You) as Amy March. Yazdan Qafouri (The Kite Runner) as Fred Vaughn. Tobias Turley (Mamma Mia!) as Theodore ‘Laurie' Laurence. Liam Tamne (Ramses in Prince of Egypt, Raoul in Phantom Of The Opera) as John Brooke. Barry James (West End roles include Ladislav Sipos in She Loves Me - Olivier nominated; Beadle Bamford in Sweeney Todd - Olivier nominated) as Grandfather/Mr. Laurence.

Ensemble/chorus performers will be provided by Vocals Unlimited with Tom Pearce serving as Choirmaster. Orchestral management is by Isobel Griffiths Ltd. General Managers are New Road Theatricals.

The concert, featuring a 27-piece orchestra, follows the global release in May of a Studio Album released on Center Stage Records and recorded at London's iconic Abbey Road Studios, produced by five-time GRAMMY Award nominee and three-time Emmy winner Nigel Wright and Dan Redfeld. The album is available on all platforms including Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music and Amazon Music and as a special 2-CD set available on Center Stage Records.

A Universal Story. A Cultural Moment. Jo - The Little Women Musical in Concert is a once-in-a-lifetime star-studded event that will bring Louisa May Alcott's classic story Little Women to life in a bold new musical adaptation with a sweeping, timeless score that will leave you spellbound.

At the heart of this iconic coming-of-age story is Jo March, the original literary heroine - a fiercely passionate young writer whose grief over losing her sister inspires a story that continues to resonate with audiences everywhere. This enchanting new musical is for anyone who has dreamed big, questioned their path, or yearned to share their story.

Jo - The Little Women Musical has music by Dan Redfeld, book and lyrics by Christina Harding and John Gabriel Koladziej, and is directed and choreographed by JoAnn M. Hunter (20 Broadway shows to her credit as a choreographer including Bad Cinderella and School of Rock).

Randy Jones Toll & Steven Toll (Broadway: Waiting for Godot, Glengarry Glen Ross, Our Town, The Hills of California), 2 On The Aisle BDWY, LLC (West End: The Producers, Broadway: Just In Time, Chess) and award winning actress, Peri Gilpin and her daughter, graphic artist, Ava Vincent, have joined as Associate Producers for the concert.