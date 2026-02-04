Maisie Smith, Jed Berry and More to Star in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS in the UK

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The cast has been revealed for a major new revival of Little Shop of Horrors. EastEnders legend and Strictly Come Dancing Finalist Maisie Smith will take to the stage in her first leading musical theatre role, starring as the iconic Audrey for the Manchester run at Hope Mill Theatre (Friday 25 September to Sunday 29 November, with a national press night on Wednesday 7 October). The production then heads into its spectacular festive season at the Liverpool Playhouse, where Jessie Elland (Emmerdale, ITV, 101 Dalmatians, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre) will take over the role from Thursday 3 December to Saturday 9 January 2027, with a press night on Thursday 10 December. Joining them in both venues is beloved Brookside legend Michael Starke (Hollyoaks, Brookside, Sister Act, Hairspray), who will star as Mr Mushnik.

They will be joined by an outstanding West End cast, including Jed Berry (Back To The Future, Adelphi Theatre; Shucked, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre) as Seymour, Marcus Ayton (Shrek, UK tour; Lovestuck, Theatre Royal Stratford East) as the voice of the monstrous Audrey II, and Benjamin Yates (Emmerdale, ITV; The Wizard of Oz; Jersey Boys) as the sinister and unforgettable Orin Scrivello, the Dentist.

Completing the iconic trio of streetwise narrators are Psalms-Nissi Myers-Reid (& Juliet; Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Crystal, Gabrielle Davina Smith (Matilda; Sister Act) as Ronnette, and Rio Maye (Grease, European Tour) as Chiffon.

The ensemble company will feature Ella Howlett (Tina; Madagascar the Musical), Joseph Peacock (Muriel’s Wedding; Dear Evan Hansen), Nathen Scott (Mamma Mia!), Kai Cameron Jay (Starlight Express) with further casting to be announced.

Directed and choreographed by Tony and Olivier Award nominated Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, this brand-new rival will unleash Alan Menken and Howard Ashman’s legendary musical with jaw-dropping energy, razor-sharp comedy, unforgettable songs, and a plant with an appetite bigger than ever before.

Joining Ingrouille on an extraordinary creative team is award-winning Set and Costume Designer Morgan Large (Sister Act, This Bitter Earth, Newsies), Musical Supervisor and Arranger Paul Schofield (Hair, Bat Boy), Lighting Designer Rory Beaton (Burlesque The Musical, Jesus Christ Superstar, For Black Boys…), Sound Designer Kelsh Buckman Drage (Evita, Hamilton, Mamma Mia!), and Casting Director Rob Kelly (Hadestown, This Bitter Earth, Geek Girl).

Twenty years after its last West End run starring Sheridan Smith, this revival also arrives at a landmark moment in the show’s history. December 2026 marks 40 years since the release of the original 1986 film directed by Frank Oz, cementing Little Shop of Horrors as one of the most influential and enduring musical sensations of the past half century.

This is Little Shop as you have never seen it before. She’s hungry — don’t tease her unless you mean it. Little Shop of Horrors is bigger, bolder, and ready to take over the stage.