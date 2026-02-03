POLLY: A 21ST CENTURY LOVE STORY To Debut At The Other Palace Studio

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

POLLY: A 21ST CENTURY LOVE STORY, a new queer musical, will debut with a one-night workshop presentation at The Other Palace Studio on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. The event will include an industry showcase at 3:00 p.m. followed by a public performance at 7:00 p.m.

Written by Natalie Durkin with music and lyrics by Joe Tapper, Polly: A 21st Century Love Story is a contemporary musical that examines romance, identity, and family expectations through a queer lens. Directed by Amy Anders Corcoran, the piece blends romantic comedy with social commentary, exploring what happens when queer people refuse to conform to expectations of “appropriateness” within family spaces.

The story follows Polly, a plus-sized, polyamorous woman living in London, whose plans are disrupted when she receives a wedding invitation from her cousin. Rather than continuing to edit herself to meet family expectations, Polly chooses to bring her girlfriend to the celebration, challenging long-held assumptions and reshaping her own narrative around love and belonging.

The cast will feature Natalie Durkin as Polly and Aaron Lee Lambert as Adam. They are joined by Mark Anderson as Harry, Adam Colbeck-Dunn as Luke, Molly Lynch as Emily, Claudia Kariuki as Jen, Martin Callaghan as David, and Daniele Coombe as Tina.

The workshop is produced by Chris Darby for Daddy’s Money, alongside Liam McIntosh Entertainment. Musical direction is by Jordan Paul Clarke. The presentation is designed to introduce the musical to industry professionals, potential producers, and audiences as the creative team develops the show toward future production.

Ticketing Information

Polly: A 21st Century Love Story will be presented Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at The Other Palace Studio, 12 Palace Street, London SW1E 5JA. The industry showcase begins at 3:00 p.m., followed by a public performance at 7:00 p.m. The running time is approximately 1 hour and 35 minutes. The production is recommended for ages 15 and up and includes references to sex, intimacy, bondage, parental loss, and mental health.