Keala Settle ⁩to Make West End Debut as Nurse in & JULIET

⁦⁦Keala Settle will be joining the cast of & Juliet in the West End in the role of Nurse beginning March 29, according to Baz Bamigboye of the Daily Mail. She will be performing the role through June 18.

The award-winning musical opened at the Shaftesbury Theatre on 2 November 2019. & JULIET explodes with dozens of pop anthems by legendary songwriter Max Martin, including ... Baby One More Time, Since U Been Gone, Roar, It's My Life, I Want It That Way, and Can't Stop the Feeling! mThe show also includes the brand new song One More Try, written especially for the show by Max.

Miriam-Teak Lee, who was awarded the Olivier Award for Best Actress in 2020 for her performance as Juliet leads a cast including Cassidy Janson, who also won an Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Anne Hathaway, Oliver Tompsett as William Shakespeare, David Bedella, who also won an Olivier Award for his performance in the show as Lance, Jordan Luke Gage as Romeo, and Tim Mahendran as Francois. Alex Thomas-Smith recently joined the principal cast to play the role of May.

The ensemble includes Roshani Abbey, Jocasta Almgill, Josh Baker, Ivan De Freitas, Rhian Duncan, Kieran Lai, Nathan Lorainey-Dineen, Jaye Marshall, Grace Mouat, Antoine Murray-Straughan, Billy Nevers, Kerri Norville, Christopher Parkinson, Kirstie Skivington, Alex Tranter, Sophie Usher and Rhys Wilkinson.

As well as the three Olivier Awards, & Juliet also won 6 Whatsonstage Awards - the most of any production in 2020 - and won further awards at The Black Theatre Awards and The Mousetrap Theatre Awards. The show also performed on BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing in the coveted slot in 'Musicals Week'.

Romeo who?! With her bags packed and ready to escape Verona, Juliet recovers from heartbreak in the best way possible... by dancing the night away with her best friends by her side! But when the sparkle fades, the confetti falls and reality catches up, it's clear that Juliet needs to face her past in order to find her future. Can she reclaim a story that has been written in the stars? Is there really life after Romeo... or could he be worth one more try?

Come along for the ride as the original Anne Hathaway takes on her husband William Shakespeare to remix his legendary play. As comedy meets tragedy, will Juliet get the ending she truly deserves? And most importantly, can their love survive this battle of wills?

Brought to life by an award-winning creative team, this vibrant, colourful and timely musical is directed by Luke Sheppard (In the Heights, Rent and What's New Pussycat?) with a story by David West Read (Netflix's Schitt's Creek), electrifying choreography from Jennifer Weber and stunning set design from Soutra Gilmour.

