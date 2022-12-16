Judi Love Announces Her First Ever Stand-Up Tour
Tickets go on sale from 16 December
Straight-talking powerhouse Judi Love is one of the UK's most stand-out performers, and she'll be taking her fresh, unapologetic and charismatic real talk to theatres across the country on her first ever stand-up tour - in spring 2023.
A brilliantly engaging comic on stage, Judi takes everyday relatable situations that resonate with audiences and brings them to life in hilarious routines. Marking herself a firm favourite on the comedy circuit, Judi is also known for producing a host of hilarious online comedy sketches that have gone viral on an international scale.
Judi can be seen as a regular panelist on ITV's Loose Women, including being on the first episode to feature an all-black panel, which received a prestigious RTS Programme Award for the Daytime category.
Judi has also appeared on a number of TV shows, including Taskmaster, The Royal Variety Performance, This Morning, Good Morning Britain, Celebrity Juice, BBC's This Is My House, The Graham Norton Show, The Ranganation, and more. She made quite the impact on Strictly Come Dancing 2021, including her now infamous Sean Paul Samba. And she was even crowned Masterchef Celebrity Christmas Special Champion 2021!
Expect unrelenting and hilarious anecdotes from Judi's life!
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
|voting ends in
From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan
Aliya Al-HassanÂ is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic andÂ journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)
December 15, 2022
Experience the magic of Christmas in the Globe Theatre with all the family, as our re-imagining of Hans Christian Andersenâ€™s festive fairy tale returns for a second year. Save up to 55% on The Fir Tree.
New London Date Added to Trevor Noah's OFF THE RECORD Tour
December 15, 2022
Award-winning comedian Trevor Noah has added a new London date to his brand-new show OffÂ The Record. Â The comedian will now be at the London O2 on 23 and 24 November 2023.
Interview: 'Gospel Isn't Restrictive to Any One Genre' London Community Gospel Choir on Humble Origins and Celebrating Their Huge Anniversary
December 14, 2022
After a dazzling concert at the Royal Albert Hall in 2021, the choir returns for the 2022 Christmas season with an exciting festive show featuring the gospel classics you love, with musical accompaniment fromÂ Heritage OrchestraÂ and the powerhouseÂ London Community Gospel Choir band. This yearâ€™s concert will be extra special, as the choir are celebrating their 40th anniversary!Â
Ticket Bank Launches to Provide Free Access to London Shows
December 14, 2022
Cardboard Citizens and the Cultural Philanthropy Foundation have launched Ticket Bank, which aims to make 1,000 theatre tickets a week available to people in London who may not be able to access culture during the cost-of-living crisis.
Review: THE REST IS POLITICS LIVE, Royal Albert Hall
December 14, 2022
If you have a passing interest in podcasts then you will have heard of The Rest Is Politics, the wildly successful podcast featuring the unlikely duo of ex-MP Rory Stewart and New Labour spin-doctor Alistair Campbell. The podcast only began in March this year, so it is testament to its popularity that a show like this can sell out in a matter of moments.