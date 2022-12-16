Judi Love Announces Her First Ever Stand-Up Tour

Straight-talking powerhouse Judi Love is one of the UK's most stand-out performers, and she'll be taking her fresh, unapologetic and charismatic real talk to theatres across the country on her first ever stand-up tour - in spring 2023.

A brilliantly engaging comic on stage, Judi takes everyday relatable situations that resonate with audiences and brings them to life in hilarious routines. Marking herself a firm favourite on the comedy circuit, Judi is also known for producing a host of hilarious online comedy sketches that have gone viral on an international scale.

Judi can be seen as a regular panelist on ITV's Loose Women, including being on the first episode to feature an all-black panel, which received a prestigious RTS Programme Award for the Daytime category.

Judi has also appeared on a number of TV shows, including Taskmaster, The Royal Variety Performance, This Morning, Good Morning Britain, Celebrity Juice, BBC's This Is My House, The Graham Norton Show, The Ranganation, and more. She made quite the impact on Strictly Come Dancing 2021, including her now infamous Sean Paul Samba. And she was even crowned Masterchef Celebrity Christmas Special Champion 2021!

