Exclusive Presale on Northern Ballet's THE GREAT GATSBY

Get tickets from just £18

Jan. 06, 2023 
Northern Ballet's sell-out sensation is back - get ready for the most glamorous party in town.

Mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby has a penchant for lavish parties and beautiful women. As the sparkling faÃ§ade of his world begins to slip, the loneliness, obsession and tragedy that lies beneath is revealed in one of Northern Ballet's most treasured productions.

F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic American novel is brought to life as dancers glide across the floor in gorgeous Chanel-inspired costumes to a cinematic score by Sir Richard Rodney Bennett CBE (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Murder on the Orient Express) played by a live orchestra. Northern Ballet returns to Sadler's Wells following their hugely popular performances of Casanova with another sultry tale.

Bursting with passion, style and drama, don't miss this blockbuster ballet.

Book by 9 January

Northern Ballet's The Great Gatsby is at Sadler's Wells from 16 - 20 May




