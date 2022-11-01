Donmar Warehouse Announces Full Casting For Lillian Hellman's WATCH ON THE RHINE
Performances run 9 December 2022 – 4 February 2023.
Artistic Director Michael Longhurst and Executive Director Henny Finch have announced the full casting for Lillian Hellman's masterpiece political thriller Watch on the Rhine. Joining the previously announced Kate Duchêne (Anise), Caitlin Fitzgerald (Sara Muller) and Patricia Hodge (Fanny Farrelly) are John Light (Teck de Brancovis), Carlyss Peer (Marthe de Brancovis), Geoffrey Streatfeild (David Farrelly), Mark Waschke (Kurt Muller) and David Webber (Joseph).
They are joined by Finley Glasgow (Joshua Muller), Tamar Laniado and Chloe Raphael (Babette Muller), Bertie Caplan and Henry Hunt (Bodo Muller).
Part of the Donmar's 30th anniversary season, the first major London revival of Watch on the Rhine in over 40 years, directed by Ellen McDougall, opens on 15 December, with previews from 9 December, and runs until 4 February 2023. It is the first production to provide £10 tickets for audiences aged under 30 to mark the special milestone of the Donmar's 30th birthday with support from Associate Sponsor Barclays.
The production is designed by Basia Bińkowska, with lighting design by Azusa Ono, sound design by Tingying Dong, fight direction by Cristian Cardenas, musical direction by Josh Middleton, video design by Sarah Readman, casting director Anna Cooper CDG, dramaturgy by Emma Jude Harris and Zoe Svendsen, voice and dialect coaching by Nia Lynn. Anti-racism consultancy for the production is provided by mezze eade.
More Hot Stories For You
November 1, 2022
The Royal Shakespeare Company has released production photos from its current production of A Christmas Carol, which features Adrian Edmondson as Scrooge and Sunetra Sarker as The Ghost of Christmas Present.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BEST OF ENEMIES, Starring Zachary Quinto and More!
November 1, 2022
All new rehearsal photos have been released for the upcoming transfer of James Graham's political thriller Best of Enemies directed by Jeremy Herrin. Check them out here!
Cory English Will Play 'Doctor Emmett Brown' in BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL For 6 Weeks Only
November 1, 2022
Celebrated theatre actor, Cory English, will join the cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical at the Adelphi Theatre, playing the role of 'Doctor Emmett Brown' from 23 November 2022 until 3 January 2023.
George Devine Award 2022 Shortlist Announced
November 1, 2022
The George Devine Award has announced its 2022 Shortlist of nine playwrights. Formed in 1966 in memory of the Royal Court's founding Artistic Director George Devine, the Award is recognised as one of the most prestigious in new writing and seeks to shine a light on a playwright of promise.
Radio Presenter Pandora Christie Will Join the Cast of & JULIET
November 1, 2022
Pandora Christie – one of the UK's best-loved radio presenters – will make her West End theatre debut when she stars in the acclaimed musical & Juliet.