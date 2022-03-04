Belarus Free Theatre's production of Dogs of Europe comes to the Barbican next week. Performances will run Thu 10-Sat 12 Mar 2022.

From one of the world's bravest theatre companies comes a visceral, psychological drama set in the near future, depicting a dystopian super-state in which individual rights have given way to control.

In 2049, a murder investigation sets a man on a quest, his search bringing him to former Belarus and Russia, now a European territory ruled by a secret service. But his journey becomes less about the regime's origins, more a revelation about his own role in its creation. Based on a novel by Alhierd Bacharevic - now banned in Belarus - Dogs of Europe is an epic fantasy and political thriller about the dangers of looking away when authoritarianism takes root.

Exiled from their native country, the co-founders of Belarus Free Theatre are political refugees who make work, renowned for its physical theatrical style, that plays to courageous audiences in secret locations across Minsk and around the world. Having lived in democracies and a dictatorship, this show is especially prescient.

