Covent Garden & Disney on Stage to Present Pop-Ups Celebrating FROZEN, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST & More

This July, Covent Garden, the central London home of entertainment, dining and shopping, and Disney on Stage have joined forces to bring magic and wonder to visitors through a series of exclusive experiences inspired by spectacular West End productions including Frozen, The Lion King, Mary Poppins and newly launched Beauty and the Beast. The fourth year of the Disney on Stage and Covent Garden partnership, 'Something Magical in Covent Garden with Disney on Stage,' will bring the magic of theatre to life across the neighbourhood through five interactive pop-ups in various areas of the Covent Garden estate.

In celebration of the inspirational and noble female lead characters of Disney, a showcase of stunning costumes from the theatre productions will be on display in Covent Garden's Central Avenue in the heart of the iconic Market Building. The 'Leading Ladies of Disney on Stage' showcase will feature emblematic costumes such as Belle from Beauty and the Beast; Elsa and Anna from Frozen; Rafiki and Nala from The Lion King and London's own Mary Poppins. The display will offer visitors exclusive close up access to view the costumes which will be displayed on high plinths with some never seen before off-stage in London

Following the arrival of the beloved tale of Beauty and the Beast to the London Palladium last month, the passion of the critically-lauded production will come to the North Piazza with the unveiling of the most romantic seat in London. The Insta-famous Swing Seat will be transformed with enchanting lighting and charming decorations including teacups and candelabras from the show offering guests a truly magical photo moment that encapsulates the 'tale as old as time'.

Visitors to the West Piazza will be transported to the heart of the African Pridelands with the launch of an interactive photo moment that re-creates The Lion King sunrise, inspired by the West End production. Guests will also have the opportunity to try on eye-catching theatrical masks and make up from the show through an exclusive Instagram lens which can be accessed at the pop up. The space will also feature props from the theatre production, highlighting the craftsmanship which helps to create the show. Now in its 23rd year at Covent Garden's Lyceum Theatre, The Lion King, an award-winning musical, continues to explode with glorious colours, stunning effects and enchanting music.

For Frozen fans, two pop-ups inspired by the enchanting story will land. Firstly, a larger than life Interactive Olaf Holiday Postcard will pop up on the North Piazza, offering families the chance to pose for a photo whilst listening to the sounds of Summer. Secondly, the Insta-famous Covent Garden Infinity Chamber will be taken over by Frozen. Visitors can walk through the tunnel and immerse themselves in Olaf's 'Dream Summer', a key moment from the Disney stage production. Disney's Frozen continues to play at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, with incredible special effects, jaw-dropping scenery and an unforgettable score.

This interactive estate-wide takeover follows on from the hugely popular sell-out Summer 2021 Disney on Stage pop-up experience on Covent Garden's Floral Street, which drew thousands of families throughout the Summer. It also follows the Christmas 2021 Frozen full estate takeover which saw areas across the estate 'Frozen', including the Infinity Chamber and Frozen Forest with hourly snowfall to the sounds of "Let it Go" creating buzz for families and visitors throughout the festive season.

Michelle McGrath, Executive Director, Capco Covent Garden said "We are delighted with our continued partnership with Disney who will bring their unique magic and excitement to Covent Garden this Summer. At Capco, we are committed to championing the West End's theatre and arts, and what better way than bringing to life and celebrating world class theatre both on a larger scale and making them accessible to everyone."

Fiona Pearce, Marketing Director for Disney Theatrical Productions said "Our partnership with Covent Garden goes from strength to strength, this summer bringing the magic of Disney on Stage across the Piazza. These fun and innovative installations from Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Mary Poppins, and The Lion King offer something special for everyone to enjoy, and give an insight into the craft of realising these productions on stage."

The 'Something Magical in Covent Garden with Disney on Stage' pop ups will be free to visit, and will be open to the public from 14th July to 4th September with printed maps and stickers available at a variety of Covent Garden store locations.

The campaign runs alongside a number of Summer activities across the Covent Garden estate, including the Good Food Festival taking place from 15th - 31st July, the Apple Summer Camp, the return of the much loved Ice-Cream Festival from 19th August - 4th September and artistic pop-ups such as rainbow bollards on Floral Street in celebration of Pride.

For further information on new openings, experiences, shopping and dining visit Coventgarden.london

Photo credit: Johan Persson