Cast Announced For BIRD BRIGADE at The Other Palace This Month

Bird Brigade revolves around a fictitious summer camp in the Peak District, inspired by youth groups in Britain such as The Scouts with plenty of tongue-in-cheek humour.

The cast comprises Julie Atherton (The Book of Dust, The Grinning Man, Avenue Q), Ahmed Hamad (The Addam's Family, The Boy in the Dress), Teddy Hinde (Anyone Can Whistle, Is He Musical?), Roshani Abbey (Hamilton, & Juliet), Bethany Perry (Cats, Jungle Cirque) and Jade Johnson (The Pirate Queen, The Book of Mormon), with an ensemble of six from the graduate class of Bird College: Natania Alcock, Aaron Langley, Ellie Mills, Lauren Shearer, Tom Watson and Chloe Way.

Direction by Grace Taylor (SIX) and Musical Direction & Orchestrations by George Strickland (Soul Sisters, Is He Musical?).

Written by Lara de Belder & Luka Antony Bjelis this new comedy musical explores the various generational and social tensions that exist in Britain today whilst being a refreshing tonic of humour to entertain and uplift. With material inspired by comic legends such as Victoria Wood, Tim Minchin and French & Saunders, Bird Brigade will be live in concert in front of an audience for the very first time at The Other Palace Studio for a two night engagement (May 27-28).

Booking Link: https://theotherpalace.co.uk/bird-brigade

