Cast And Creative Team Announced For CINDERELLA Pantomime at Theatre Royal Stratford East

Performances run Saturday 19 November 2022 – Saturday 07 January 2023.

Sep. 22, 2022  
Cast And Creative Team Announced For CINDERELLA Pantomime at Theatre Royal Stratford East

Theatre Royal Stratford East has announced the full cast for this year's pantomime, CINDERELLA. The cast includes Kathryn Bond as Sphinx, Wesley Bozonga as Marc Antony, Micah Holmes as Chrishell, Gracie McGonigal as Cinderella, Tendai Rinomhota as Amanza, Alex Wadham as Caesar and Gigi Zahir as Cleopatra, with musicians Sara Farina and Perry Melius.

Each year, Stratford East's panto tears up the rulebook and turns a classic story on its head to make it relevant to the local community and beyond.

Get ready to experience a unique twist on this classic tale, set in the ancient home of Sphynx cats, pharaohs and the empress Cleopatra.

Featuring show-stopping original music and laugh-out-loud comedy, alongside magical sets and costumes in this perfect festive treat for all ages.

Theatre Royal Stratford East's Artistic Director Nadia Fall said:

"Panto is a huge part of Stratford East's history, and we can't wait to bring CINDERELLA to our stage this winter. Each year, we re-write a classic tale and bring something different to our audiences - something with all the fun and magic of panto, but that's also relevant to our audiences today. I'm delighted to welcome director and 2022 Sky Arts Artistic Associate Eva Sampson, and celebrated playwright Leo Butler, to our panto family, as well as welcoming back Robert Hyman for his 24th Stratford East panto! We can't wait to see what panto magic this brilliant team will conjure up this year."

Tickets from £10 for every performance of every show. Ticket prices increase as the theatre fills, so book early for the best seats at the best prices.


