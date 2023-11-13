Cabaret Icon Aidan Sadler Takes Over Pleasance Islington This Weekend

Performances run 17-18 November.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

Cabaret Icon Aidan Sadler Takes Over Pleasance Islington This Weekend

Award-winning queer cabaret icon and performance tour-de-force Aidan Sadler is set to take over The Main House of Pleasance Islington for a weekend of cabaret chaos.

They will be using this opportunity to bring their highly acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe show Melody back to stage alongside a brand new alternate late-night variety show Weird Wood.

Join Aidan as they take you on a 'fervently funny' joyride into the apocalypse at Melody! Here you’ll experience musings on the price of a meal deal, living in the moment and a costume that cost more than a month's rent in London. Featuring electrifying original hits you’ll be humming to armageddon, Melody answers the question to the highly anticipated question 'can we stoop any lower?' In its brief 12-show run at Edinburgh Fringe 2023, Melody accumulated multiple sell-out nights and three five-star and four 4-star reviews.

This is swiftly followed by Weird Wood, the late-night alternative variety show boasting the biggest award winning stars on the scene. Hosted by ‘demonic David Bowie’ Aidan Sadler, the show is a tornado of the hottest talents to come from the cabaret and variety circuit. Featuring such fringe hits as Lachlan Werner, Posey Mehta, Belle De Beauvoir, Rosalie Minnett and more, buckle up, simmer down and indulge in variety debauchery!

Aidan Sadler show creator and performer said:

"This is quite frankly a total upscale of all of the work I’ve created up until this point. Bringing my work to a grand 200-seater cabaret space with the institution that is Pleasance is the labour of so much love and hard graft. I’m so excited to share a weekend of awesome belting original music, crazy comedy and alternate variety performances. Melody is a challenge to the genre! One of those experiences that makes you wonder - was that a cabaret? A musical? Theatre? Most importantly it’s a satire on modern times. There’s an apocalypse, but it’s our apocalypse - and I plan to make it as joyous and camp as humanly possible."

Get 20% off when buying tickets to both Melody and Weird Wood.




