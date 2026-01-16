Alex Lawther, Doon Mackichan, Paul Ready and Sophie Rundle Join SUMMERFOLK at The National Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The National Theatre has announced full casting for Nina Raine and Moses Raine's new version of Maxim Gorky's Summerfolk, a razor-sharp portrait of class, privilege and denial. Directed by Deputy Artistic Director Robert Hastie, this biting and satirical play will run in the Olivier theatre from 6 March to 29 April 2026.

Full cast includes Rebecca Banatvala as Sasha, Thomas Barrett as Maxim Zimin, Tamika Bennett as Sonya, Pip Carter as Pavel Sergeyich Ryumin, Peter Forbes as Semyon Semyonich Dvoyetochiye, Brandon Grace as Nikolai Petrovich Zamislov, Arthur Hughes as Pyotr Ivanich Suslov, Sam Jenkins-Shaw as Kropilkin, Gwyneth Keyworth as Olga Alekseyevna, Daniel Lapaine as Yakov Petrovich Shalimov, Alex Lawther as Vlass Mikhailich, Adelle Leonce as Yulia Filipovna, Doon Mackichan as Kaleria, Justine Mitchell as Maria Lvovna, Paul Ready as Sergei Vassilich Bassov, Sophie Rundle as Varvara Mikhailovna, Sid Sagar as Kirill Akimovich Dudakov and Richard Trinder as Pustobaika, With Ivan Ivashkin, Aisha-Mae McCormick, Roisin Rae, Ellie Turner and Joe Usher making up the ensemble.

It's a hot, beautiful summer in 1905, and Russia's elite retreat to the countryside to swim, sip champagne and start affairs. When they're having this much fun, why care about anything else? But Varvara just can't shake the feeling that their holiday idyll is built on borrowed time. As the party continues, how long can they ignore the storm on the horizon?

Director Robert Hastie is joined by set and costume designer Peter McKintosh, lighting designer Paul Pyant, sound designer Alexandra Faye Braithwaite, composer Nicola T. Chang, movement director Thomas Herron, Music Director Candida Caldicot, casting director Bryony Jarvis-Taylor CDG, voice coaches Shereen Ibrahim and Zoe Littleton, associate set designer Joseph Bisat Marshall, and BSL and staff director Lilac Yosiphon..

Playing in the Olivier theatre from 6 March to 29 April 2026, press performance on Tuesday 17 March 2026, 7pm.