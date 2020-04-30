West Virginia Public Theatre Suspends Summer Season

Amidst the chaos of the current worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, it is with a heavy heart that West Virginia Public Theatre has decided to suspend their summer season. Over the years, WVPT has been dedicated to creating high quality, professional theatrical experiences for its loyal supporters in the Morgantown community.

"We were greatly looking forward to sharing the stories of I Do! I Do! and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time with our audiences this June," says WVPT Artistic Director Jerry McGonigle, "and while we're disappointed to postpone our summer shows we know that we owe it to our community to flatten the curve of this pandemic." WVPT encourages theatre-goers to stay home when possible and to follow the CDC guidelines of social distancing.

West Virginia Public Theatre hopes to bring these stories to the community at some point within the next year when it is safe to do so. Those interested can keep an eye on WVPT's social media pages and website for all future announcements. Those who are still interested in supporting WVPT financially can make donations at the theatre's website: www.wvpublictheatre.org. If all goes well, WVPT hopes to see everyone in December for their new production of Charles Dicken's "A Christmas Carol".





Related Articles Shows View More West Virginia Stories

More Hot Stories For You