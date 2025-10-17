Wheeling Symphony Orchestra Will Perform Masterworks 1: Painted on the Sky

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wheeling Symphony Orchestra's first Masterworks of the season transforms the concert hall through the marriage of visual art, movement, and music, creating a truly immersive concert experience.

They will begin with Opening, a work by Eric Nathan, a longtime collaborator of Music Director John Devlin. This piece features brass fanfares, ebullient spirit, and a few special surprises—perfect to open our season. Following this, audiences will delight in the WSO’s multidisciplinary presentation of Benjamin Britten’s suite from the opera Peter Grimes, which will be accompanied by the brilliant lighting and visual design from legendary stage director Doug Fitch. In addition, this piece will be a collaboration with Oglebay Institute’s School of Dance, with many local dance students collaborating both as performers and as creators of these special visual effects.

After intermission, WSO musicians will take center stage. Led by Acting Principal Jason Allison, the WSO horn quartet will provide virtuosic and raucous fun as the soloists in Schumann’s iconic showpieceKonzertstück. The concert closes, appropriately, with Appalachian Spring. This is perhaps the seminal work by an American composer

