First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards; THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Best Musical!

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Standings
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
DJ Conley
- INTO THE WOODS
- Appalachian Community Theatre
21%
Alexis Parsons
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg
17%
Abby Asbury
- ANNIE
- The Aracoma Story, Inc
15%
Heather Carr
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Old Opera House Theatre Co
12%
Ashley Hall
- URINETOWN
- Old Opera House
10%
Riley Smith
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Old Opera House
8%
Alexis Parsons
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg
6%
Shakira Martin
- JERSEY BOYS
- Charleston Light Opera Guild
6%
Nina Pasinetti
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Charleston Light Opera Guild
5%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brittany Whitt
- INTO THE WOODS
- Appalachian Community Theatre
18%
Christine Brewer
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Old Opera House Theatre Co
15%
Amy Snider & Tina Withrow
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg
14%
Janie Adkins
- DEADLY DIVIDE-THE HATFIELD & MCCOY STORY
- The Aracoma Story, Inc
13%
Elizabeth Davis
- INTO THE WOODS
- Appalachian Community Theatre
10%
Rachel Martin
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg
8%
Kelly Pannill-Perkins
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Old Opera House
7%
Lee Hebb
- URINETOWN
- Old Opera House
5%
Amy Snider, Tina Withrow, & Karen Parlett
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg
4%
Pam Higgs & Anne Marie Elliott
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Charleston Light Opera Guild
3%
Jen George
- THE CHICKEN FRIED FABULOUS SPA DEEN DAH SISTERHOOD
- Old Opera House
2%
Meaghan Whitney
- THE GAME'S AFOOT
- Old Opera House
2%Best Direction Of A Musical
DJ Conley
- INTO THE WOODS
- Appalachian Community Theatre
23%
Steven Brewer
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Old Opera House
21%
R.J. Lowe
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg
15%
Elizabeth Davis
- INTO THE WOODS
- Appalachian Community Theatre
13%
David Porterfield
- URINETOWN
- Old Opera House Theatre Co
8%
Nina Pasinetti
- JERSEY BOYS
- Charleston Light Opera Guild
8%
Brent Null
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg
7%
Nina Pasinetti
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Charleston Light Opera Guild
4%Best Direction Of A Play
Bill France
- DEADLY DIVIDE-THE HATFIELD & MCCOY STORY
- The Aracoma Story, Inc
32%
Josh Martin & Kit Parsons
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg
26%
Amy Hebb
- DIAL M FOR MURDER
- Old Opera House
17%
Charlie Perkins
- MADAM ZORBA
- Old Opera House
7%
Sarah Celec
- THE GAMES AFOOT
- Old Opera House Theatre Co
7%
Courtney Susman
- CLUE
- Greenbrier Valley Theatre
6%
Kim Willard
- THE TAMING OF THE SHREW
- Mountain Movers Theatre Company
5%Best Ensemble INTO THE WOODS
- Appalachian Community Theatre
21%DEADLY DIVIDE-THE HATFIELD & MCCOY STORY
- The Aracoma Story, Inc
17%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg
13%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Old Opera House
12%URINETOWN
- Old Opera House
8%DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg
6%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Old Opera House
6%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Charleston Light Opera Guild
4%JERSEY BOYS
- Charleston Light Opera Guild
4%THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg
4%CALENDAR GIRLS
- Old Opera House Theatre Co
4%CLUE
- Greenbrier Valley Theatre
1%THE GAME'S AFOOT
- Old Opera House
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ducky Adams
- INTO THE WOODS
- Appalachian Community Theatre
31%
Caroline Brewer
- URINETOWN
- Old Opera House Theatre Co
22%
Nathan Arnold
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg
16%
Nathan Arnold
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg
11%
Tom Pasinetti
- JERSEY BOYS
- Charleston Light Opera Guild
10%
John-Michael Rolnick
- CALENDAR GIRLS
- Old Opera House Theatre Co
6%
Darryl Willard
- FRANKENSTEIN
- Mountain Movers Theatre Company
3%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Robin Bailey
- INTO THE WOODS
- Appalachian Community Theatre
34%
Paul Cabell
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Old Opera House Theatre Co
22%
Barbara Full
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg
18%
Alison E. Shaffer
- URINETOWN
- Old Opera House
9%
Pete Sour
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg
7%
David Patrick
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Charleston Light Opera Guild
6%
John Marshall
- JERSEY BOYS
- Charleston Light Opera Guild
5%Best Musical INTO THE WOODS
- Appalachian Community Theatre
32%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Old Opera House Theatre Co
19%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg
17%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Old Opera House
9%URINETOWN
- Old Opera House
8%JERSEY BOYS
- Charleston Light Opera Guild
8%THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg
7%Best New Play Or Musical MADAM ZORBA
- Old Opera House
54%SALON 9-1-1
- Old Opera House
46%Best Performer In A Musical
Luke Viands
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Old Opera House Theatre Co
16%
Aynessa Hatfield
- ANNIE
- The Aracoma Story, Inc
15%
Chloe Rader
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg
10%
Abby Randolph
- INTO THE WOODS
- Appalachian Community Theatre
8%
Amber Sparks
- INTO THE WOODS
- Appalachian Community Theatre
8%
Shawn Price
- INTO THE WOODS
- Appalachian Community Theatre
5%
Alexis Parsons
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg
5%
Ayla White
- INTO THE WOODS
- Appalachian Community Theatre
4%
Josh Martin
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg
4%
Daniel Rossbach
- URINETOWN
- Old Opera House
4%
R.J. Lowe
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg
3%
Will Manahan
- JERSEY BOYS
- Charleston Light Opera Guild
3%
Daisy Mason
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Old Opera House
3%
Mike Stiles
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Old Opera House
2%
Charlie Perkins
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Old Opera House
2%
Dustin McQuaid
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Old Opera House Theatre Co
2%
Paul Cabell
- URINETOWN
- Old Opera House Theatre Co
2%
Jacob Fleck
- JERSEY BOYS
- Charleston Light Opera Guild
2%
Kelly Pannill-Perkins
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Old Opera House
1%
Merissa Joyce Dean
- URINETOWN
- Old Opera House Theatre Co
1%
Blake Whitener
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Charleston Light Opera Guild
1%Best Performer In A Play
Emery Adkins
- DEADLY DIVIDE-THE HATFIELD & MCCOY STORY
- The Aracoma Story, Inc
26%
Anna DeHart
- THE MIRACLE WORKER
- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg
17%
Stephanie Wells
- CALENDAR GIRLS
- Old Opera House
10%
Lee Hebb
- DIAL M FOR MURDER
- Old Opera House Theatre Co
8%
R.J. Lowe
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg
6%
Seth Fearnow
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg
6%
Jeanine Evans
- MADAME ZORBA
- Old Opera House
5%
Josh Pryor
- FRANKENSTEIN
- Mountain Movers Theatre Company
4%
R.J. Lowe
- THE MIRACLE WORKER
- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg
4%
Val Phillips
- THE GAME'S AFOOT
- Old Opera House
4%
Remy Germinario
- CLUE
- Greenbrier Valley Theatre
3%
Kelly Pannill-Perkins
- THE GAME'S AFOOT
- Old Opera House
3%
Julie Philabaum
- DIAL M FOR MURDER
- Old Opera House
3%
Teri Campbell
- THE GAMES AFOOT
- Old Opera House Theatre Co
2%Best Play DEADLY DIVIDE-THE HATFIELD & MCCOY STORY
- The Aracoma Story, Inc
30%THE MIRACLE WORKER
- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg
14%DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg
14%CALENDAR GIRLS
- Old Opera House Theatre Co
13%CLUE
- Greenbrier Valley Theatre
9%DIAL M FOR MURDER
- Old Opera House Theatre Co
8%THE GAME'S AFOOT
- Old Opera House
6%FRANKENSTEIN
- Mountain Movers Theatre Company
5%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
DJ Conley
- INTO THE WOODS
- Appalachian Community Theatre
33%
Lee Hebb
- THE GAME'S AFOOT
- Old Opera House
21%
Nathan Arnold
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg
15%
Nathan Arnold
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg
7%
Nathan Arnold
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg
7%
Tom Pasinetti
- HEATHERS
- Charleston Light Opera Guild
7%
Tom Pasinetti
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Charleston Light Opera Guild
6%
Darryl Willard
- FRANKENSTEIN
- Mountain Movers Theatre Company
3%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ducky Adams
- INTO THE WOODS
- Appalachian Community Theatre
32%
The Wizard of Oz
- RICO MASSIMINO
- Old Opera House Theatre Co
18%
Kit Parsons
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg
12%
Tom Pasinetti
- JERSEY BOYS
- Charleston Light Opera Guild
11%
Nick Rake
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg
10%
Rico Massimino
- THE GAME'S AFOOT
- Old Opera House
7%
Dallas Lacey
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg
6%
Dustin McQuaid
- NEW VOICE PLAY FESTIVAL 2025
- Old Opera House
5%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Luke Viands
- URINETOWN
- Old Opera House
14%
Faith Cooper
- INTO THE WOODS
- Appalachian Community Theatre
12%
Ryan Satterfield
- INTO THE WOODS
- Appalachian Community Theatre
9%
Braylen Loftus
- INTO THE WOODS
- Appalachian Community Theatre
7%
Hector Velez
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg
7%
Kit Parsons
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg
7%
Hector Velez
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg
6%
Ryker Allred
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Old Opera House
6%
Kayla Marcum
- JERSEY BOYS
- Charleston Light Opera Guild
5%
Michael Stiles
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Old Opera House Theatre Co
5%
Chris Lewis
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg
4%
Brooke Phillips
- INTO THE WOODS
- Appalachian Community Theatre
4%
Jen George
- URINETOWN
- Old Opera House
3%
Austin Muncy
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Charleston Light Opera Guild
3%
Jacob Fleck
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Charleston Light Opera Guild
2%
Jonathan Quigley
- URINETOWN
- Old Opera House Theatre Co
2%
Emily Reightler
- URINETOWN
- Old Opera House
2%
Kelly Pannill-Perkins
- URINETOWN
- Old Opera House
1%
James Meech
- URINETOWN
- Old Opera House Theatre Co
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Kenny Gibson
- DEADLY DIVIDE-THE HATFIELD & MCCOY STORY
- The Aracoma Story, Inc
27%
Mollie Smith
- THE MIRACLE WORKER
- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg
14%
Alexis Parsons
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg
8%
Tim Phillips
- CALENDAR GIRLS
- Old Opera House Theatre Co
7%
Katie O'Neill Rogers
- THE CHICKEN FRIED FABULOUS SPA DEE DAY SISTERHOOD
- Old Opera House
7%
James Hughes
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg
5%
Ryan McGaoghey
- DIAL M FOR MURDER
- Old Opera House
5%
Aaron M. Johnson
- FRANKENSTEIN
- Mountain Movers Theatre Company
4%
Adriana Milbrath
- CLUE
- Greenbrier Valley Theatre
4%
Gabrielle Tokach
- THE GAME'S AFOOT
- Old Opera House
4%
Alan Harner
- THE GAME'S AFOOT
- Old Opera House
3%
Michael Liebhauser
- CLUE
- Greenbrier Valley Theatre
3%
Anna DeHart
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Actors Guild of Parkersburg
2%
Jennifer Byrne
- CLUE
- Greenbrier Valley Theatre
2%
Richard Dobson Sr.
- DIAL M FOR MURDER
- Old Opera House
2%
Doug Dickinson
- DIAL M FOR MURDER
- Old Opera House Theatre Co
2%
Eric Fritzius
- CLUE
- Greenbrier Valley Theatre
1%Favorite Local Theatre
The Actors Guild of Parkersburg
24%
Old Opera House
21%
Appalachian Community Theatre
19%
The Aracoma Story, Inc
19%
Old Opera House Theatre Co
9%
Charleston Light Opera Guild
6%
Mountain Movers Theatre Company, Louisa, KY
2%
