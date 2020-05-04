Theatre West Virginia Aims to Resume Performances in the Fall

WV Metro News has reported that Theatre West Virginia is hoping to reopen and resume performances come the fall.

Scott Hill, Theatre general manager shared:

"We know we're going to have to change some of our structure...But we'll be hopeful to bring the arts to southern West Virginia again just like we've done for the last 59 years."

At this moment, all summer shows at Cliffside Amphitheatre at Grandview Park are canceled.

Going forward, plays may be selected in order for actors to comply by social distancing rules.

"That's what got us was the social distancing between our cast members," Hill said.

Check out the full story HERE.





