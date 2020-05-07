The Aracoma Story, Inc. Cancels Summer 2020 Season

The Aracoma Story, Incorporated's Board of Directors have officially announced the cancellation of the company's 2020 summer season.

"While we are all anxious to return to the stage, we have been monitoring this health crisis and do not think we can safely continue with our summer schedule. The safety and health of our company and audience members are our main priority, and although we are saddened to come to this decision, we know it's for the best," said TAS President Diana O'Briant.

"Each of our productions come together through hundreds of hours of collaboration in rehearsals and behind-the-scenes work, and at this time, the guidelines and uncertainty for restrictions in the near future make moving forward with these productions difficult."

The Aracoma Story, Inc. had secured the rights for three productions for this summer. After a long absence, the company's namesake and original drama The Aracoma Story was slated to return in June 2020. The bubbly and fun Elle Woods would conquer love and Harvard Law in Legally Blonde in July, and the summer season was to conclude with the Johnny Cash musical Ring of Fire in August.

O'Briant said she is hopeful the company will be able to return to the stage this year.

"The Aracoma Story, Incorporated has been an important part of the arts and tourism in our region for decades, and while we wanted nothing more than to be at our summer home with our family and friends, we are hoping that we will be able to return to the stage this fall and winter. We know there are many theatre organizations being forced to make these announcements right now, but we will get through this and will be celebrating together again soon."





