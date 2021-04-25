Historic Metropolitan Theatre Renovates Roof and Hosts Small Events Amidst the Pandemic

Throughout the pandemic, the Metropolitan Theatre has remained a cultural hub in North Central West Virginia, WV News reports.

Vincent Kitch, director of arts and cultural development for the city of Morgantown, talked with the outlet about the theatre's impact and how it has survived the pandemic.

"Listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1984, the Metropolitan Theatre is a central edifice and cultural anchor in the Downtown Historic District," he said. "It is one of the better surviving examples of neoclassical revival architecture in the region."

The theatre's owners used the closure to replace the roof on the venue.

"The re-roofing of the Met Theatre has been planned in the city's five-year capital improvements plan for a couple years," Kitch said. "It was not initiated because of any emergency or anything; it is simply that the current roof is 18-plus years old and in need of replacement."

As restrictions continue to ease the theatre has been used for a venue for shooting music videos and other events for streaming. They have also hosted some dance performances with limited attendance. The theatre has plans for dance events in May and June, as well as concerts planned for later in the summer and fall.

"The Met is a key player in downtown economic development supporting local restaurants and businesses," Kitch said. "It supports quality of life in Morgantown offering audiences of all ages opportunities to participate in arts and culture, and it provides a professional performance space for local nonprofit performing arts organizations to showcase their work as well."

