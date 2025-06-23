HONEY IN THE ROCK is Now Playing at Theatre West Virginia

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Honey in the Rock is now playing in West Virginia. Performances will run at Theatre West Virginia through 29 June.

Honey in the Rock is America’s oldest Civil War drama and a cornerstone of West Virginia’s cultural heritage. First performed in 1961, this outdoor historical play was written by renowned playwright Kermit Hunter and is staged annually at the Cliffside Amphitheatre in Grandview Park, part of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. The drama vividly portrays the birth of West Virginia amid the conflict and chaos of the American Civil War.

Set against the natural beauty of West Virginia’s rugged landscape, Honey in the Rock weaves together real historical events and fictional characters to tell the compelling story of how a divided people found unity in their desire for statehood. The title itself—Honey in the Rock—symbolizes something sweet and hopeful emerging from a place of hardship and struggle.

The play follows a group of individuals caught between loyalty to the Union and ties to the Confederacy, illustrating how families, communities, and politicians grappled with identity, survival, and the meaning of freedom. Themes of sacrifice, perseverance, and state pride are central to the narrative, along with vivid reenactments of battles, political debates, and personal stories of love and loss.

With a mix of stirring drama, traditional music, and period costumes, the performance offers a deeply emotional and educational experience for audiences of all ages. It serves as both entertainment and a tribute to those whose courage and conviction helped shape the history of West Virginia.

Comments