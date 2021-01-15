Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards! Ford's Theatre, Imagination Stage, Arena Stage, Ovations Theatre, & More Take Home Wins!

Winners have been announced for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards - which were back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade!

The public submitted the nominees and voted for their favorites. Check out the results below!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions were all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility was for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020. Voting ran through December 31.

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Dr. LaMar Bagley

Best Costume Design Of The Decade (Equity)

Wade Laboissonniere - RAGTIME - Ford's Theatre - 2017

Best Costume Design Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Kyna Chilcot - HELLO DOLLY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2018

Best Ensemble (Equity)

NEWSIES - Arena Stage - 2019

Best Ensemble (Non-Equity)

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The SEED Falcon Theatre - 2019

Best Lighting Design Of The Decade (Equity)

Rui Rita - RAGTIME - Ford's Theatre - 2017

Best Lighting Design Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Christopher Annas-Lee - IN THE HEIGHTS - GALA Hispanic Theatre - 2017

Best Sound Design Of The Decade (Equity)

Frank DiSalvo and Steven Carpenter - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY ADAPTED BY Joe Landry - Washington Stage Guild - 2020

Best Sound Design Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Dan Martin - HELLO, DOLLY! - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2018

Best Theatre Staff

THEARC Theatre

Community Theatre Of The Decade

Upper Room Theatre Ministry

Costume Design of the Decade

Kyna Chilcot - HELLO DOLLY! - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2018

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Rob Tessier - LES MISERABLES - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2014

Director of a Play of the Decade

Raymond Caldwell - THE Frederick Douglass PROJECT - Solas Nua - 2018

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

Ovations Theatre

Lighting Design of the Decade

Dan Martin - LES MISARABLES - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2014

Performer Of The Decade (Equity)

Kevin McAllister - RAGTIME - Ford's Theatre - 2017

Performer Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Daraiyah Irving - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The SEED Falcon Theatre/THEARC - 2019

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Equity)

THE WIZ - Ford's Theatre - 2018

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

LES MISERABLES - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2014

Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Equity)

HAMLET - Shakespeare Theatre Company - 2020

Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Non-Equity

5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - Monumental Theatre Company - 2017

Set Design Of The Decade (Equity)

Milagros Ponce de Leon - RAGTIME - Ford's Theatre - 2017

Set Design Of The Decade (Non-Equity

Pat Haggerty - PETER PAN - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2015

Sound Design of the Decade

Dan Martin - HELLO DOLLY! - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2018

Theatre Company Of The Decade (Equity)

Imagination Stage

Theatre Company Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Young Playwrights Theatre

Top Streaming Production/Performance

NO ONE IS ALONE - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2020

