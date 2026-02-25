Video: In Rehearsals For EUREKA DAY at Theatre J

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Theater J will present Jonathan Spector’s Tony Award-winning EUREKA DAY from March 11 through April 5, 2026. Fresh off Broadway, the multi-award-winning Spector returns to Theater J, where he once held an internship, following his sold-out 2024 hit This Much I Know. Get a first look at the cast in rehearsals!

Set at the Eureka Day School in Berkeley, California, the play centers on a community committed to progressive ideals including representation, acceptance, and social justice. In weekly meetings, the school’s five board members work to preserve a culture of inclusivity, reaching decisions only by consensus. When a mumps outbreak threatens the community, however, facts become subjective and every solution divisive, forcing the leadership to confront how consensus can be built when no one agrees on the truth.

Winner of the 2025 Tony Award for Best Revival, EUREKA DAY was originally scheduled to run at the Kennedy Center but was cancelled after the institution’s leadership change. Upon the cancellation, Spector told Deadline that it would have been difficult to proceed under the new circumstances. Theater J subsequently stepped in to present the play in Washington, DC.

The cast includes Susan Rome as Suzanne, Eric Hissom as Don, Renee Wilson as Carina, Lilli Hokama as Meiko, and Jonathan Feuer as Eli.