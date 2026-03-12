Congressional Chorus Marks 20th Annual Cabaret with BRITISH INVASION, AMERICAN STORY

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Congressional Chorus will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its annual cabaret with BRITISH INVASION, AMERICAN STORY, a program examining the influence of British performers on American music and the artists who shaped the transatlantic musical exchange.

The Washington, DC ensemble, known for performing music exclusively by American composers, will present a cabaret-style evening featuring songs connected to the cultural dialogue between the United Kingdom and the United States during the 1960s and 1970s.

Artistic Director Allan Laiño said the anniversary program reflects the Chorus’s long-running cabaret tradition and its exploration of American music.

“Twenty years of Cabaret is a huge milestone for us because it traces our history of pushing the boundaries,” Laiño said. “This year, we're celebrating how American music crosses oceans and resonates around the world. The British Invasion was born out of American rock, blues, and soul and it really changed the course of music forever.”

Presented in a nightclub-style setting with table seating, the program will feature the Chorus alongside a live band and soloists performing music associated with artists including Queen, The Beach Boys, and The Beatles.

The event continues Congressional Chorus’s exploration of American musical traditions while highlighting the cultural exchange that shaped popular music on both sides of the Atlantic.

Tickets are now available.