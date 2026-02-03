Video: Watch the Trailer For PARANORMAL ACTIVITY in DC

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





James and Lou move from Chicago to London to escape their past… An original story set in the world of the terrifying PARANORMAL ACTIVITY film franchise, this thrilling new play will haunt you long after the lights go out. Now Playing at Shakespeare Theatre Company's Harman Hall in Washington, D.C. through February 7.

Watch the video trailer for the North American Premiere production.

The play is written by Levi Holloway, whose Tony Award-nominated Grey House chilled Broadway audiences in 2023. Felix Barrett—pioneering founder and artistic director of the acclaimed Punchdrunk, whose immersive Sleep No More played more than 5,000 performances in a record-breaking 14-year run—directs.