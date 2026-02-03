Arena Stage to Offer Valentine’s Day Party for Kids During CHEZ JOEY Matinee

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Make it a Valentine’s Day date—without the babysitter scramble. While parents enjoy the heat and sound of Chez Joey’s 2pm matinee, kids (ages 6–12) are invited to have a Valentine’s celebration of their own—filled with creativity, play, and imagination. This drop-off party is filled with theater games, hands-on art-making, music, movement, and sweet treats—so everyone gets an experience made just for them. It’s a Valentine’s Day win-win!

About Chez Joey

The year is 1940-something, and Chicago’s night scene is sizzling. Enter Joey Evans. A slick-talking, velvet-voiced songster with dreams bigger than the bandstand. But in a city where the right connections mean everything, he is caught between a bright-eyed chorus girl and a wealthy baroness who can bankroll his big break—for a price. As the lights dim and the music swells, Joey’s got a choice to make: play it straight or risk it all for the spotlight. This classic Rodgers and Hart score, including “Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered,” “What Is a Man?,” and “I Could Write a Book,” now includes “This Can’t Be Love” and “The Lady Is a Tramp,” among others. Co-directed by Tony Award-winning choreographer Savion Glover and actor, director, and producer Tony Goldwyn, the stakes are high, the music is hot, and the game of romance and ambition never sounded so good.

The event will take place on Saturday, February 14, 2026, from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM at Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater, located at 1101 6th Street SW, Washington, DC 20024. Admission is $30 per participant, with a $15 sibling add-on. To register, click here.