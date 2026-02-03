Signature Theatre Will Present New Musical SAFETY NOT GUARANTEED

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Signature Theatre will present SAFETY NOT GUARANTEED, a new musical with music and lyrics by Ryan Miller and a book by Nick Blaemire. Based on the 2012 film written by Derek Connolly, the production will run March 3 through April 12, 2026, in Signature’s MAX Theatre.

The musical will be directed by Oliver Butler, with choreography by Lisa Fagan. Music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements will be by Bill Sherman, with music direction by Jeff Tanski.

Inspired by the film of the same name, Safety Not Guaranteed follows journalist Darius, who responds to a mysterious classified ad seeking a partner for time travel. What begins as an investigation becomes an unexpected journey that challenges ideas of regret, risk, and the desire to change the past.

Signature Theatre Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner said the production reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to developing new musical works by contemporary voices. He noted that the piece combines an indie sensibility with a genre-bending story that explores longing, regret, and the courage to take risks.

The cast includes Preston Truman Boyd as Jeff, Tyler Dobies as Arnau, Gunnar Manchester as Kenneth, Joshua Morgan as Tristan/Others, Mia Pak as Darius, and Erin Weaver as Liz/Others. Understudies include Steven Nicolás Franco, Sydne Lyons, and Scout Santoro.

The creative team also features scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Shahrzad Mazaheri, lighting design by Jason Lyons, and sound design by Eric Norris. Casting is by Charlotte Sandor, with New York casting by Alldaffer & Donadio Casting.

Accessibility and community events during the run include closed captions available via the GalaPro app at every performance, a Pride Night on March 20, post-show discussions on March 25 and April 7, an ASL-interpreted performance on April 8, and a masks-required performance on March 22 at 2:00 p.m.

Ticketing Information

Safety Not Guaranteed will run March 3 through April 12, 2026, in Signature Theatre’s MAX Theatre in Arlington, Virginia. Tickets start at $47 and are available at SigTheatre.org or by calling 703-820-9771.