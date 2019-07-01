Weston Playhouse Theatre Company Presents Rodgers And Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!

Weston Playhouse Theatre Company presents a fresh take on the inimitable masterpiece, Rodgers and Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA! (July 18 - August 10 | Weston Playhouse), Tues - Sat 7:30pm; Wed & Sat 2:00pm; Sun 3:00pm.



On a beautiful morning in 1906, a group of intrepid pioneers are setting out to forge a new community and young women and men are setting out to chart their futures. When OKLAHOMA! opened on Broadway it promptly revolutionized the American musical. Its stunning music, heartfelt storytelling, and richly poetic lyrics awakened audiences to a revelatory vision of America. This production celebrates Rodgers and Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!, a musical written for America today.

Says director Reginald L. Douglas: "OKLAHOMA! celebrates the thrill of pursuing dreams, love, and legacy that uniquely unites us all as Americans. Featuring a wonderfully diverse cast of actors and musicians, our production of the classic musical re-imagines what the fabric of a community can look, sound, and feel like with vigor, ingenuity, and an abundance of joy! Get ready for the best block party ever!"

Douglas is the Artistic Producer of City Theatre in Pittsburgh and has additionally directed new works and classic plays throughout the country. Weston audiences last saw Douglas' work as director of the fall 2018 production of TWO TRAINS RUNNING. Says Douglas, "I am so excited to return to Weston Playhouse and be a part of Susanna Gellert's inaugural season. I was so struck by the Weston staff's commitment to artistic excellence and the warmth of the local community while in residence this fall and am eager to now experience the magic of a Weston summer."

Weston alums on the creative team include Music Director Larry Pressgrove (WEST SIDE STORY; Broadway: [TITLE OF SHOW], CATS; Off-Broadway: NOW. HERE. THIS., National Tours: LES MISERABLES, PHANTOM OF THE OPERA); Scenic Designer Alexander Woodward, who collaborated with Douglas on TWO TRAINS RUNNING (Broadway: THE SOUND INSIDE; Off-Broadway: MUST, GOLDSTEIN); and Costume Designer Sydney Gallas (Off-Broadway: HUNDRED DAYS, KNIVES IN HENS; Weston Playhouse: ANNE OF GREEN GABLES, REALLY ROSIE).

Members of the OKLAHOMA! creative team new to the Weston stage are Choreographer David Scotchford (CAREFREE, Jerome Robbins PROJECT; National Tour: DIRTY DANCING); Lighting Designer Jorge Arroyo (The Apollo Theater, Carnegie Hall, The Public Theater, New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Jazz at Lincoln Center); and Sound Designer Julian Evans (Off-Broadway: DESPERATE MEASURES; ENTER LAUGHING; CHRISTMAS IN HELL; UNEXPECTED JOY; MARRY HARRY; TICK, TICK... BOOM!; among others).

Rodgers and Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA! plays at Weston Playhouse (12 Park Street, Weston, VT). Adult tickets range from $45-69. Discounts available for students. Prices do not include taxes or fees.

Following Rodgers and Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!; experience an evening with one of country music's most celebrated stars, Always...Patsy Cline; the famed, thought-provoking drama, Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf?; and Paula Vogel's Tony-award-winning play about a group of actors who risked everything for theatre, INDECENT.

Subscriptions and single tickets are available online and by calling the Weston Box Office at 802-824-5288. Gift certificates can be purchased online at westonplayhouse.org.

The Weston Playhouse Theatre Company is a non-profit organization supported in part by funds from the National Endowment for the Arts and an ever-growing family of individuals and organizations who believe in the impact that the performing arts makes on its community.





Related Articles Shows View More Vermont Stories

More Hot Stories For You