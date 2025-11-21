20th Anniversary Presentation of Broadway Direct Comes to the Vergennes Congregational Church

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It was over 20 years ago when Broadway veteran, Bill Carmichael Walsh hatched the idea of inviting some of his Broadway Professional friends to come to Vergennes to perform in the historic Vergennes Opera House. At the time, Bill and his wife Susan, and their then toddler daughter Caitlin, were newcomers to the little city after purchasing the Emerson Guest House B&B just a year earlier. What started as a fun way to help raise support funds for the theater, turned into a much-anticipated annual event that has consistently drawn a large, diverse, and enthusiastic audience.

This year's 20th anniversary show will be special in many ways, not the least of which is the fact that it will be performed in the Vergennes Congregational Church, rather than on the Vergennes Opera House Stage. It is being produced as part of the Off-Stage Series of shows taking place around Vergennes while the theater undergoes renovation to add an elevator tower and other access improvements.

The 20th Anniversary Broadway Direct Show will take place on Friday, December 5 at 7pm and Saturday, December 6 at 3pm.

“Broadway Direct is such a highly anticipated and popular show that we just knew there was no way we could skip a year, despite the construction,” said Gerianne Smart, President of the Friends of the Vergennes Opera House. “The Vergennes community is so terrific that we had no trouble at all finding an alternative site for this year's show and we are so looking forward to this special 20th Anniversary production.”

For the 20th Anniversary of Broadway Direct, Bill Walsh will be joined by fan favorite Elisa VanDuyne along with Brian Golub, who performed last year. Joining Brian from NYC will be Madison Micucci who will be enjoying her first trip to the little city. Caitlin Walsh, who is no stranger to Vergennes or the Opera House stage, will also be heading north from NYC and bringing her talented friend, David Postlewate to add to the evening's entertainment.

Ronnie Romano, versatile pianist and music director for the Middlebury College Community Chorus, Congregational Church of Middlebury, and the Wellspring Hospice singers, will once again accompany the performers.

As in years past, the Broadway Pros will be welcoming high school students to the stage. This year the cast is joined by two CVU seniors, Marin Walsh and Rowan Williams. Both students have performed extensively both in their school plays and in regional theater productions.