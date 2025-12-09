Musicians Come Together For FeedVT Benefit Concert To Support Central Vermonters

🎭 NEW! Vermont Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vermont & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Capstone Community Action will present FeedVT, an evening of music and community support benefiting Vermonters who use Capstone's Food Shelf. The event will take place at the Haybarn Theatre at Goddard and will feature performances by Chad Hollister, Kris Gruen, Bow Thayer, and The VT Bluegrass Pioneers.

Event organizer and musician Chad Hollister shared his motivation for assembling the concert. “Instead of yelling at the radio and TV due to our leaders' choices, I turned to what I do best—music. Within a day and a half, we had our musicians, venue, sponsors, poster design, and Capstone willing to be our beneficiary to feed our fellow Vermonters in a time of need. I'm beyond excited to present ‘FEED VT’ on Dec 21 at The Haybarn Theater!”

Yvonne Lory, Advancement and Communications Manager at Capstone Community Action, noted the impact of the support. “Capstone Community Action is honored to be the beneficiary of this year's FeedVT concert. This support strengthens Capstone's Food Shelf at a time when many of our neighbors are struggling and directly nourishes our community, helping ensure every family has the food, dignity, and hope they deserve this winter.”

All proceeds from FeedVT will benefit Capstone’s food access programs, supporting reliable access to healthy meals for Vermonters.

Vermont Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. SWEENEY TODD (Vermont Repertory Theatre) 12.8% of votes 2. NEWSIES (Lyric Theatre Company) 11.6% of votes 3. KIN A NEW MUSICAL (Workaround Theatre Company) 9.3% of votes Vote Now!