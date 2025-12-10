Ring In New Year’s Eve At Town Hall Theater With Soule Monde

🎭 NEW! Vermont Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vermont & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Town Hall Theater will present an early New Year’s Eve event featuring the funk duo Soule Monde, made up of Ray Paczkowski and Russ Lawton of the Trey Anastasio Band.

The performance will take place from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. and will offer audiences of all ages an opportunity to celebrate the arrival of 2026. An early countdown, informally referred to as “Ripton midnight,” will occur between 9:30 and 10:00 p.m.

Soule Monde’s sound is shaped by the duo’s long-standing collaboration, marked by improvisation and rhythmic interplay. Paczkowski’s work on the Hammond B3 and clavinet and Lawton’s syncopated drumming form the foundation of the group’s approach. Both musicians bring extensive touring and recording experience, including decades with the Trey Anastasio Band and appearances at major festivals and on nationally broadcast television programs.

Doors will open at 6:00 p.m., with music beginning at 7:00 p.m. The performance will take place at Town Hall Theater, 76 Merchants Row in Middlebury, Vermont. Audience members may purchase adult tickets for $35, which include a champagne toast, and children’s tickets for $15.

Ticket Information

Tickets are available by phone at 802-382-9222 or in person at the Town Hall Theater box office, Monday–Friday from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m.

