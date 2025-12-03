DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE to be Presented At Shaker Bridge Theatre

🎭 NEW! Vermont Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vermont & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Shaker Bridge Theatre will present Dear Jack, Dear Louis by two-time Tony Award-Winner Ken Ludwig. December 4 - 21. U.S. Army Captain Jack Ludwig, a military doctor stationed in Oregon, begins writing to Louise Rabiner, an aspiring actress and dancer in New York City, hoping to meet her someday if the war will allow. But as the war continues, it threatens to end their relationship before it even starts. Tony Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig (Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, Lend Me a Tenor) tells the joyous, heartwarming story of his parents' courtship during World War II and the results are anything but expected.

The cast of Dear Jack, Dear Louise consists of some Shaker Bridge favorites. Allie Seibold (Louise) is returning to Shaker Bridge! She was last seen at SBT in The Wickhams: Christmas At Pemberley. Allie is based in NYC where she recently originated the role of Rachel in Anne Frank in Mt. Vernon, Ohio at JACK NYC and Alice in The Brass Teapot at NAMT. She has toured nationally and internationally with Disney on Classic and The Lightning Thief. Select Regional: Beautiful (North Shore MT, Axelrod PAC) 9 to 5 (Totem Pole Playhouse), Ghost (Music Theatre of Connecticut), Footloose (NCL). She made her feature film debut as Rory (Sleeping Beauty) in the Steamboat Willie horror comedy Screamboat this past spring.

Tommy Crawford (Jack) is returning to Shaker Bridge, where he has played Peel (The Minutes) and Maks (Ironbound) and composed music for Victorian Ladies. Tommy is a Vermont- based actor, composer, and singer-songwriter. Some favorite roles include Paul McCartney in Only Yesterday (New York Times Critics' Pick; Northern Stage / 59e59), Percy in SeaWife (Naked Angels, White Heron, Drama Desk Nomination: Music), Carl Perkins in MDQ (Weston), and Alan in One Man Two Guvnors (Florida Studio Theater). He has developed new work with Ensemble Studio Theater, Ars Nova, The Flea, WP Theater, NAMT, Weston, UCSD/La Jolla, NY Stage and Film, Rhinebeck Writers Retreat, Oakland Theater Project, and more. Recent original musicals and composing projects include The Vermont Farm Project (Northern Stage), SeaWife (Drama Desk Nomination, Outstanding Music in a Musical, with The Lobbyists); Miss Mitchell (EST/Sloan Commission; Little Island NYC Storytellers Festival); The Golden Spike (Joe's Pub); Heisenberg (Northern Stage).

SBT founder and artistic director Bill Coons will direct this production, one of many in his 18 seasons since opening Shaker Bridge.