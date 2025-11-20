New England Youth Theatre To Present LITTLE WOMEN This Holiday Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New England Youth Theatre will present Little Women this holiday season, using Marisha Chamberlain’s adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s novel, directed by NEYT Artistic Director Ben Stockman.

The production will follow the four March sisters and their mother as they navigate new challenges after Mr. March leaves to serve as a Union chaplain during the Civil War. With the family’s financial losses as a backdrop, the story examines the Marches’ resilience, creativity, and mutual support.

The cast will feature NEYT’s Senior Company of local youth actors ages 14–19. As part of their work on Little Women and other NEYT mainstage productions, Senior Company members rehearse with teaching artists to develop collaborative practices and performance skills. Previous NEYT Senior Company productions include Twelfth Night and Chicago in Summer 2025.

The production will include costume design by Sandy Klein, set design by David Regan, and lighting and sound by Francesca Bourgault. A crew of NEYT students will support the production through technical, stage management, and costume work. The production is presented by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc.

TICKETING

Tickets are now on sale at neyt.org/little-women for $15, $17, or $20. Performances will take place at New England Youth Theatre, 100 Flat Street, Brattleboro, VT.

Performance Schedule:

Fri, Dec 12 at 7 p.m.

Sat, Dec 13 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sun, Dec 14 at 2 p.m.

Fri, Dec 19 at 7 p.m.

Sat, Dec 20 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sun, Dec 21 at 2 p.m.

Matinee times subject to change depending on run time.