Weston Playhouse Theatre Company Announces Cast Of I AND YOU

Weston Playhouse Theatre Company announces the cast for its upcoming production of I AND YOU (July 4 - July 21 | Walker Farm), Tues - Sat 7:30pm; Wed & Sat 2:00pm; Sun 3:00pm.



Written by America's most-produced playwright over the last two years, Lauren Gunderson, this smart and inspiring story finds teenage Caroline, who has been ill, stuck inside her home for weeks, months, years, an eternity. One afternoon, her classmate Anthony arrives bearing a beat-up copy of Walt Whitman's Leaves of Grass and an urgent assignment from their English teacher. As these two let down their guards and share their secrets, a seemingly mundane poetry project unlocks the much deeper mystery that has brought them together.

Playing Caroline is Jordan Tyson, named one of YesBroadway's 40 under 40 in 2018 and winner of the 2017 Audelco Rising Star Award. Her Off-Broadway credits are Alma in FOLK WANDERING and Sweetee in SWEETEE THE MUSICAL. She has appeared in New York at Ars Nova (A HOLE STORY), Manhattan Theatre Club (LEARNED LADIES) and Culture Project (SWEETEE THE MUSICAL). Regionally, she has performed in BIG RIVER at Oldcastle Theatre, and she appeared in the film VAMPIRES VS. THE BRONX as Jenny.

Tyson's cheeky resistance as Caroline is well-matched with Glenn Stott's inquisitive Anthony. Stott has appeared in television (THE GOOD FIGHT, MADAM SECRETARY) and film, including a premiere at this year's SXSW. He received his MFA in Acting at the American Conservatory Theater, where he performed extensively as a student and was featured with the core company in INDIAN INK and A CHRISTMAS CAROL.

I AND YOU plays at Weston Playhouse at Walker Farm (705 Main Street, Weston, VT). Adult tickets range from $45-69. Discounts available for students. Prices do not include taxes or fees.

Following I AND YOU; experience a fresh take on the inimitable masterpiece, Rodgers and Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!; an evening with one of country music's most celebrated stars, Always...Patsy Cline; the famed, thought-provoking drama, Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf?; and Paula Vogel's Tony-award-winning play about a group of actors who risked everything for theatre, INDECENT.

Subscriptions and single tickets are available online and by calling the Weston Box Office at 802-824-5288. Gift certificates can be purchased online at westonplayhouse.org.





