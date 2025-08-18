The Moth To Bring Live STORYSLAM To Town Hall Theater In Middlebury

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The award-winning storytelling series The Moth will return to Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater (76 Merchants Row) on Tuesday, September 9, at 7:00 p.m. for a live StorySLAM event. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

This open-mic storytelling competition invites anyone with a five-minute true story to take the stage. Select stories from the evening may be recorded for broadcast on The Moth Radio Hour on National Public Radio. The September theme is THEMELESS—an opportunity for storytellers to share tales that don’t fit past categories, from “Love Hurts” to “Hot Mess” and beyond.

Audiences can expect an evening of humor, honesty, and community, as local voices share personal stories in front of a supportive crowd. The Town Hall Theater bar will be open, and as many as 10 tickets may be available at the door on a first-come, first-served basis. Seating is not guaranteed, so early arrival is recommended.

Tickets are available in advance at themoth.org.