Spruce Peak Arts to Unveil 2025/2026 Season at Special Launch Event

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Spruce Peak Arts will unveil its highly anticipated 2025/2026 Season at a special announcement event on Tuesday, June 24 at 5:30 PM at The Alchemist in Stowe, Vermont. The evening will offer attendees an exclusive first look at the upcoming season's performances, alongside live music, locally curated charcuterie, and craft beverages.

The event is open to Spruce Peak Arts members and Spruce Peak Club members, who will enjoy early access to the new season’s full lineup of concerts, performances, and community events. Attendees will also receive immediate presale access to tickets for what promises to be a dynamic and engaging year of programming.

“This season represents the very best of Spruce Peak Arts – a blend of nationally recognized artists and homegrown talent, carefully curated for our local and visiting audiences,” said Seth Soloway, Executive Director of Spruce Peak Arts. “We’re excited to celebrate with our community and set the stage for an unforgettable year.”

2025/2026 Season Announcement Party

Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at 5:30 PM

The Alchemist, 100 Cottage Club Rd, Stowe, VT

Spruce Peak Arts members, Spruce Peak Club members, and arts lovers

For more information, visit sprucepeakarts.org,

Comments