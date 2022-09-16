Spruce Peak Arts Welcomes Three Special Guests For The Original Thinkers Weekend

Spruce Peak Arts will welcome 3 very special guests for the Original Thinkers weekend - Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22!

The festival is just around the corner so be sure to buy your pass now before it's too late! Original Thinkers will feature inspiring speakers, artists, advocates, and more!



On Friday, October 21, Bronx-based designer, engineer, and certified Lego Serious Play facilitator, Lee Kim will visit area Middle Schools to share "Wearable Tracy." The film follows Lee starting in May 2017 as she crafted a hat out of pipe cleaners every day on her subway ride from the Bronx to Manhattan. Spanning everything from the sublime to the surreal, these jaunty headpieces present an opportunity for Kim to create, connect and spark joy in her community. A powerful lesson on connection and humor for young and old. Festival goers can see the film and meet Lee at the Culture Screening on Friday night at 7PM. For her full bio, information on the film or screening, and tickets to the festival, please visit sprucepeakarts.org.

Following the screening on Friday night, $35 passholders and VIPs are invited on stage for a reception to meet special guests and Original Thinkers Artistic Director, David Holbrooke!

On Saturday, October 22 at 7PM, we'll meet both Wally Green and Marcel Narucki during the Community Screening.

The evening includes award-winning film "My Father's House" which shows a behind-the-scenes look at the Village Exchange Center in Aurora, Colorado. The film follows our special guest, Marcel Naruki, the pastor of St. Matthew Lutheran church, as he comes to terms with faith and failure as he witnesses the transformation of his house of worship into a home for the downtrodden. Marcel will join us after the screening for a brief discussion and Q&A.

On Saturday night we'll also see "The Tables" which takes a close look at the powerful connection between a pair of outdoor ping pong tables in the heart of New York City and the unlikely group of people they've brought together, from all walks of life. The film's subject, Wally Green, will join us to speak about the film and how he went from the gang violence of Brooklyn projects to the unlikely sport of table tennis as an international competitor, celebrity athlete, and ping pong ambassador.

After the screening, Ping Pong enthusiasts, film lovers, and all original thinkers in the neighborhood are encouraged to join our guests for a festival ending celebration at Alfie's Wild Ride down the Mountain Road in Stowe. If you're lucky you can even play a round of table tennis with Wally!

$35 gets you full access pass for the weekend and festival sponsors have added recognition and a private meet-and-greet as well! Get your tickets today to join these original thinkers, and be part of screenings, discussions, parties and more! Additional community events to be announced over the next few weeks so be sure to check back at sprucepeakarts.org and sign up to receive our newsletters!

The Original Thinkers Festival is sponsored by DipJar, Front Porch Forum, 7 Days, No Bull Shoes, Spruce Peak Resort Association, Stowe Reporter, and Stowe Mountain Rentals.