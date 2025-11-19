Theater Group Limited To Present NIGHT FIRES At Town Hall Theater In December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theater Group Limited will present NIGHT FIRES at Town Hall Theater’s Rothrock Mainstage in Middlebury, Vermont, December 19–21, 2025. Performances will take place on Friday and Saturday at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and on Sunday at 4 p.m., continuing a tradition that began in 1982. The production remains a fixture of the winter season for many audiences who return each year to mark the solstice through storytelling, song, and reflection.

This year’s staging is set within an imagined first-ever Interdependence Day celebration in a Vermont park on the longest night of the year. The piece gathers a community of characters who honor “heroes” across generations and species—children, adults, animals, public figures, and individuals known only to family or to the natural world. The story continues the production’s longstanding dual focus on the symbolic return of the light and the embrace of darkness as a source of meaning, empathy, and resilience.

The musical selections for the 2025 presentation will feature work by Leonard Cohen, Sinéad O’Connor, Sting, Violeta Parra, Johnny Cash, Moira Smiley, Nick Cave, Brandi Carlile, and Rani Arbo, along with traditional music. Poetry by Naomi Shihab Nye, Mary Oliver, Robert Bly, Sharon Olds, Maxine Kumin, Wendell Berry, and other writers will appear throughout the production. Original text and choreography will shape the narrative, and pre-show music by Jim and Clara Carroll will begin twenty minutes before each performance.

Families are welcome to attend, though the company notes that Night Fires is an adult production performed without intermission and contains moments that may be challenging for very young audiences.