'Music At The Museum' To Feature Quartet 131 In 2020 Concert Series Opener

The Bennington Museum will begin its 2020 'Music at the Museum' concert series on Saturday February 29 at 2:00 pm with a performance by the noted string ensemble Quartet 131. The concert will take place at the Ada Paresky Education Center and Paul Paresky Court of the Bennington Museum, 75 Main Street (Route 9), Bennington, Vermont. Reservations are not required for this performance, and the venue is accessible to those with disabilities. The concert is free and open to the public thanks to the support of Alison Nowak and Robert Cane.

'Music at the Museum's first season concert entitled "Old World - New World" will feature Quartet 131 performing repertoire that invites listeners to hear from both the 'Old' and 'New' cultural worlds. The program opens with possibly the first string quartet ever penned, followed by a masterpiece of the form written approximately 123 years later. Both works showcase classical European compositional structures. In the second half of the program, a haunting Native-American song bridges an unusual, inadvertent introduction to a European, Czech composer whose lifework was inspired by folk idioms.

Concert repertoire consists of Cassatio in B-flat Major, Op. 1 No. 1 (ca. 1760) composed by Joseph Haydn (1732-1809), Quartet in C minor, Op. 51 No. 1 (1873), Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), Chippewa Farewell Song (1919) by Charles Griffes (1884-1920), and Quartet No. 5 in F minor, Op. 8 (1873) Antonin Dvorak (1841-1904).

"Old World - New World" welcomes Quartet 131 in their first appearance at the Bennington Museum. Quartet 131 members include Lilit Gampel, violin, Laura Jean Goldberg, violin, Andy Lin, viola and Robert La Rue, cellist. Their individual years of performance as soloists, chamber, and orchestral musicians inspires Quartet 131's commitment to exploring celebrated masterworks and unsung works for string quartet.

Of the concert series 'Music at the Museum" Deana Mallory, Director of Public Programs said "It has been an amazing four years of wonderful an diverse music at the Museum. I continue to be delighted at the diversity and quality of musical offerings we have available in our region. With thanks to our sponsors, who through their generous support, allow us to offer these concerts free of charge. It gives me great joy to make this music available to the public. I look forward to presenting concerts for years to come."

Bennington Museum is located at 75 Main Street (Route 9), Bennington, in The Shires of Vermont. Beginning February 1, the museum is open 10 am to 5 pm Thursday through Tuesday, closed Wednesday through May. Then, open daily June through October (closed July 4.) It is wheelchair accessible. Regular admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and students over 18. Admission is never charged for younger students, museum members, or to visit the museum shop. Visit the museum's website www.benningtonmuseum.org or call 802-447-1571 for more information.

Bennington Museum is a member of ArtCountry, a consortium of notable art and performance destinations in the scenic northern Berkshires of Massachusetts and southern Green Mountains of Vermont, including The Clark Art Institute, Williams College Museum of Art , Williamstown Theatre Festival (20 minutes away); and MASS MoCA (25minutes away). Visit ArtCountry.org for more information on these five great cultural centers.





