Lost Nation Theater to Present Student Production, PUSHING UP THE SKY

Directed & adapted by licensed theater practitioner Erin Galligan Baldwin.

Jun. 23, 2022  
Lost Nation Theater presents the culminating project of its one-week Physical Storytelling Theater Camp: Pushing Up the Sky

Directed & adapted by licensed theater practitioner Erin Galligan Baldwin, and performed by the aspiring pro's, age 9 and up, the camp focuses on ensemble, improv, and character development, and the use of costume & set elements to tell the myths, legends and traditional stories of the Abenakis, Ojibways, and Snohomish, inspired by Joseph Bruchac's collection, Pushing Up The Sky.

It's Theater FOR Kids BY Kids, Friday, July 1, 2022 at Montpelier City Hall Arts Center, 39 Main Street Montpelier VT 05602. wheelchair accessible assisted listening. For tickets call 802-229-0492 or visit www.lostnationtheater.org.





