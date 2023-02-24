Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Julieta Venegas Announces Live Performance at Boch Center's Shubert Theatre

The performance is on Thursday, June 1.

Feb. 24, 2023  

Eleven-time Latin Grammy Award winner Julieta Venegas announces a live performance at the Boch Center (270 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02116) in Shubert Theatre on Thursday, June 1. Public on sale commences this Friday, February 24th at 12:00 pm local time. Tickets may be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2226826®id=95&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bochcenter.org%2Fevents%2Fdetail%2Fjulietavenegas?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Julieta Venegas is one of the greatest exponents of latin pop music. Composer, singer and Mexican musician, she has established herself as a Latin reference worldwide. Her great versatility and talent have led her to perform in biggest stages and festivals worldwide, obtaining the recognition of Gold and Platinum Disc in countries such as Mexico, USA, Italy, Argentina, Brazil and Spain. Throughout her vast career, Julieta Venegas has been recognized with 2 Grammy Awards and 11 Latin Grammy Awards, as well as 2 Billboard Music Awards, 7 MTV Awards, among thirty other awards. Julieta has released her new album "Tu Historia", with a world wild tour.

More information on Julieta Venegas, including full tour schedule, may be found at https://www.julietavenegas.net/.




