Five Comics Will Come to Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater

On Friday, May 2nd, five Burlington-based comics will be escaping the busy city and coming on over to Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater to perform a night of standup comedy.

Hosted by Keziah Wilde, these comics will be bringing the house down in the newly opened Doug and Debby Anderson studio in the new wing of THT. The Hare and the Dog bar, stationed in Jean’s Place Lounge (within the new wing) will open at 7pm, so come, get a drink, and hang out before the show starts at 8pm!

During this Trip to the Countryside, you’ll get to see Donovin Andronico, Holly Bahnsen, Tal Friedman, Brian Thompson, and Nic Sisk, all of whom got their start at the Vermont Comedy Club and now perform all around Vermont and the Northeast.

Many of these comics host shows of their own around the Burlington area and have been finalists in the Vermont’s Funniest Comedian competitions. You won’t want to miss this chance to see them in Middlebury!

