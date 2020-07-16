Catamount Arts Presents DRIVE-IN TO STAY SAFE

Catamount Arts and Northern Vermont University are partnering to bring a Drive-In to Stay Safe movie and concert series to our campuses.

Began July 11th and continuing every Saturday on the (Johnson campus) and Sunday (Lyndon campus) through August 30th, the Drive-in to Stay Safe series will alternate between evening concerts and family friendly movies outside under the stars. The series will take place in the Visual Arts Center (Johnson) and Vail (Lyndon) parking lots with appropriately distanced cars. All guests will need to stay in or on their vehicles.

Concert time: 7 pm

Movie time: Parking opens 30 minutes before sunset, film starts approximately 15 minutes after sunset

Click HERE for full schedule and to buy tickets

Catamount Arts was founded in 1975 with a mission of enhancing the cultural and economic climate of northern Vermont and New Hampshire. Integration of the arts into community life has been our guiding principle and we attempt to cultivate awareness and appreciation of the arts through a diversified schedule of film, music, theater, dance, and the visual arts.

