BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards Update: THE FANTASTICKS - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company Leads Best Musical

2019 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Vermont:

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)

Francisco Gonzalez - THE FANTASTICKS - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 36%

Davon Williams - OKLAHOMA! - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 19%

Jack Dwyer - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater 13%

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Ryan Poulin - FRANKENSTEIN - Essex High School 30%

Adam Silverman - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Stowe Theatre Guild 29%

Hunter Tether - FRANKENSTEIN - Essex High School 22%

Best Actor in a Play (professional)

G. Richard Ames - THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF COMEDY [ABRIDGED] - Lost Nation Theater 19%

Dan Renkin - THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF COMEDY [ABRIDGED] - Lost Nation Theater 15%

Forrest Malloy - INDECENT - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 11%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

Kylie Benoit - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Northern Stage 34%

Julie Benko - THE FANTASTICKS - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 28%

Taryn Noelle - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater 21%

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Emily Friedrichsen - MAMMA MIA! - Lyric Theatre 25%

Serena Magnan O'Connell - MAMMA MIA! - Lyric Theatre 21%

Noelle Nilo - MAMMA MIA! - Stowe Theatre Guild 19%

Best Actress in a Play (professional)

Aly Perry - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Middlebury Actors Workshop 24%

Kathleen McElfresh - WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 13%

Katie Shults - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Lost Nation Theater 12%

Best Community Theater Company

Lyric Theatre 45%

Stowe Theatre Guild 34%

Lamoille County Players 10%

Best Musical (non-professional)

MAMMA MIA! - Lyric Theatre 46%

MAMMA MIA! - Stowe Theatre Guild 39%

OLIVER - White River Valley Players 15%

Best Musical (professional)

THE FANTASTICKS - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 29%

CABARET - Lost Nation Theater 28%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Northern Stage 21%

Best Play (non-professional)

FRANKENSTEIN - Essex High School 38%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Stowe Theatre Guild 26%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Lamoille County Players 18%

Best Play (professional)

PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Lost Nation Theater 29%

THE COMPLETE HISTORY OF COMEDY [ABRIDGED] - Lost Nation Theater 19%

I AND YOU - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 15%

Theater of the Year (Professional)

Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 41%

Lost Nation Theater 34%

Northern Stage 19%

