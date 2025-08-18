Bread and Puppet to Launch Annual Circus Tour in Vermont This September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Town Hall Theater will present the premiere of Bread and Puppet Theater’s annual circus tour on Sunday, September 7, 2025, outdoors at the Addison County Fair Grounds in Vergennes, Vermont (1790 Field Days Road).

This year’s performance, Our Domestic Resurrection Revolution in Progress!, promises a mix of protest, celebration, and spectacle. The show will use papier-mâché, dance, and live music to explore urgent themes of the moment, blending slapstick with the sublime in Bread and Puppet’s signature “serious and silly” circus style. After the performance, the company will serve its famous sourdough rye bread with aioli, and its “Cheap Art” press materials will be available for purchase.

All proceeds will benefit Bread and Puppet Theatre and Town Hall Theater. Audiences are encouraged to bring chairs, picnics, and a sense of humor. Bread and Puppet will perform through light rain, pause for heavier showers, or cancel if sustained storms are forecast. In case of cancellation, Town Hall Theater will notify ticketholders by 12 p.m. on the day of the performance, offering transfers or refunds.

Gates open at 3:30 p.m., with the brass band beginning at 4:10 p.m. and the show running from 4:30–5:45 p.m. Tickets are $20 and available at townhalltheater.org.