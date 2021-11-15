Voting Open For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards - Including In Person & Streaming Categories!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.