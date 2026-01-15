BIG BANG FESTIVAL Returns To The Roundhouse For Family Day Weekend

🎭 NEW! Vancouver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vancouver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Music on Main, in partnership with the Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre, will present the return of the BIG BANG Festival at the Roundhouse Community Arts and Recreation Centre in Vancouver. The festival will take place on Sunday, February 15, as part of Family Day weekend, welcoming children ages five and up for a full day of music-centered activities and performances.

Founded in Belgium by Zonzo Compagnie, BIG BANG is an international festival designed specifically for young listeners. Vancouver is one of only three Canadian cities hosting the event, which combines free and ticketed programming in an immersive environment that encourages exploration, listening, and creative participation.

Following its inaugural Vancouver edition in 2025, which welcomed approximately 1,600 attendees, the 2026 festival will again feature a mix of concerts, interactive Music Rooms, workshops, and hands-on experiences throughout the Roundhouse. Programming will open with Tsatsu Stalkqayu (Coastal Wolf Pack) and will include the return of several past favorites, alongside new offerings such as a Music Room led by Vancouver Opera Orchestra percussionist Julia Chien, music-and-drawing experiences, and a silent disco for children and accompanying adults. Food trucks will also be available onsite.

Curated in collaboration with local artists, the festival is designed to reflect Vancouver’s cultural landscape while engaging young audiences through experimentation with rhythm, sound, and movement. Additional programming details are expected to be announced on January 15.

Tickets and Festival Information

Single tickets are priced at $5, with a selection of free events offered throughout the day. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m., with festival activities beginning at 12:00 p.m., at the Roundhouse Community Arts and Recreation Centre, located at 181 Roundhouse Mews in Vancouver.

More information is available at musiconmain.ca.