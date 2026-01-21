YOU’RE THE TOP: THE COLE PORTER SONGBOOK ON FILM AND LIVE Set For Anvil Theatre

🎭 NEW! Vancouver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vancouver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A Valentine’s Day musical program titled YOU’RE THE TOP: THE Cole Porter SONGBOOK ON FILM AND LIVE will be presented on Saturday, February 14 at 7:00 p.m. at the Anvil Theatre. The event will feature curated film excerpts alongside live performances by the Laura Crema Sextet.

The evening will explore the music of Cole Porter, whose body of work includes songs for stage, film, and popular music. Porter was known for writing both the lyrics and music for his compositions, producing a catalog that has remained a part of the American songbook for decades.

Classic film scholar, producer, and host Michael van den Bos will guide audiences through selections of film and television performances featuring Porter’s songs, projected on the big screen. These film excerpts will be interwoven with live interpretations sung by Canadian jazz vocalist Laura Crema, accompanied by her sextet.

The Laura Crema Sextet will include Tilden Webb on piano, Alvin Brendan on guitar, Dave Say on saxophone, Conrad Good on bass, and Nino Dipasquale on drums. The program is structured to alternate between archival screen material and live musical performance.

“Laura's silky, burnished, deeply emotional and even playful vocal styling is a natural fit with the wonderful, wily and worldly Cole Porter catalogue,” van den Bos said.

You’re the Top: The Cole Porter Songbook on Film and Live will take place Saturday, February 14 at 7:00 p.m. at the Anvil Theatre. Additional event details are available through the venue.