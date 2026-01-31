Interview: MC JIN on Pacific Music Group and Hip-Hop’s Global Future

🎭 NEW! Vancouver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vancouver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Music no longer moves in a straight line from New York or Los Angeles. For cities like Vancouver, where Asian artists, multilingual music, and cross-Pacific touring are already part of everyday listening, this shift feels familiar. The global movement of music now flows across the Pacific, connecting audiences, scenes, and industries in real time.

It is within this evolving landscape that Pacific Music Group has launched. Founded in 2025 by Grammy-winning artist NE-YO, Indian music icon Sonu Nigam, MC JIN, and veteran executive Jonathan Serbin, the Hong Kong-based company is built to develop Pan-Asian talent with global reach, while opening pathways for International Artists entering Asian markets. The label reflects a broader industry shift that places Asia at the centre of global music growth. With an emphasis on long-term artist development, mentorship, and cross-cultural collaboration, Pacific Music Group aligns with how music is created, shared, and consumed today.

For MC JIN, the launch feels like a natural next stop in a career shaped by movement across cultures and borders. More than 23 years after his breakout on BET’s 106 & Park, where his Freestyle Friday run helped expand ideas of representation in hip-hop, he now brings that experience into an executive role, guiding the next generation of artists from the heart of Asia. His journey from a 20-year-old rapper weaving Cantonese into nationally televised freestyles to a global artist working across the U.S., Hong Kong, and mainland China shapes how he approaches leadership today. It is a perspective shaped by lived experience, long-term growth, and a clear understanding of how hip-hop continues to evolve across borders.

On behalf of BroadwayWorld, I spoke with MC JIN about hip hop’s global growth, the perspective gained from working across cultures, and involvement with the newly established Pacific Music Group.

When asked which chapter of his career reshaped his view of hip hop the most, MC JIN pointed to the past decade as a turning point. “The last ten years have definitely been a shift in perspective,” he shared, noting that the change came from spending more time in Asia alongside personal growth. While his outlook has evolved, he emphasized that the foundation never changed. “At its core, it’s still about the culture and the art.”

That shift in perspective mirrors the genre’s own expansion. In the early 2000s, hip hop felt rooted in a small number of cities. Today, Asia stands among its fastest-growing regions. He attributes much of that transformation to technology. “I’d say it’s all tied in with advancements in technology and the social media landscape,” he said. “Once we entered the streaming era, it was a whole new ball game.”

Having worked across the U.S., Hong Kong, and mainland China, MC JIN resists framing global hip hop through sharp contrasts. Instead, he looks for shared intent across regions. “I tend to focus on the parallels more than what’s different,” he explained. No matter the market, the goal remains consistent. “Ultimately, every artist’s goal in any region is to find their audience and engage in a way that’s meaningful for both parties.”

Language has long been central to how he builds those connections. From early freestyles in Cantonese to multilingual releases later in his career, he views language as a bridge rather than a barrier. “Multilingual elements in any genre can be extremely influential in its growth globally,” he said. Within hip hop especially, "language can transcend market and cultural barriers.”

Those varied experiences now inform his role as an executive. MC JIN has seen the industry from multiple angles, through major labels, independent releases, and unconventional paths. “Seeing how things operate on a traditional level and also in non-conventional methods is something I think will benefit in building the imprint,” he said. At the same time, he remains open to growth. “I’m very keen on learning as well.”

Photo Credit: Pacific Music Group

With Pacific Music Group operating out of Hong Kong, he views the city as a natural base for the label’s vision. “Hong Kong has always been a hub in the region for the arts, business, and culture,” he said. This makes it an ideal home for building global careers in Asia.

As he works with emerging Pan-Asian artists aiming for international reach, MC JIN keeps his priorities clear. “Passion, authenticity, and vision are definitely qualities that will make any artist stand out,” he said. These are values he believes translate across borders and sustain long-term careers.

Pacific Music Group’s artist-first approach also reflects how much the industry has changed since he began his career. Earlier models often placed limited focus on Asia. “Previous models would not see as much incentive in putting time or resources into Asia,” he noted. Today, that mindset no longer holds.

Mentorship sits at the centre of this shift. While the industry looks different from when he entered it, MC JIN believes some lessons remain constant. “Times are certainly different from when I entered the industry,” he said, “but I believe there are timeless lessons that we can all learn from and share with one another.”

After more than two decades in hip hop, MC JIN’s motivation remains unchanged. Reflecting on each phase of his career, he points to one constant. “The more I reflect on my own journey,” he said, “the more I realize that the only consistent factor through it all is the love for hip hop itself.”

Top Photo Credit: Pacific Music Group