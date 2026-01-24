Review: MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Delivers Bold Visuals and Pop Powered Romance

🎭 NEW! Vancouver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vancouver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

There is nothing that signals MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL faster than the words, “Voulez-vous coucher avec moi ce soir?” From the opening moments, the production announces its arrival in Vancouver, BC with confidence and attitude. Broadway Across Canada brings the 10-time Tony Award-winning musical, including Best Musical, to the Queen Elizabeth Theatre from January 20 to 25, 2026.

Based on Baz Luhrmann and Craig Pearce’s 2001 film, the stage version brings punchy pop anthems, bright colours, and powerful movements. Director Alex Timbers drives the show forward with high impact, while Sonya Tayeh’s choreography and Justin Levine’s book ground the spectacle with passion and desire. Bohemians and aristocrats collide in a world driven by romance and risk. The energy stays relentless from the first beat, turning the performance into a vivid celebration of truth, freedom, and love.

Photo: Renee Marie Titus, Amara Berhan, Kaitlin Mesh and Rodney Thompson in the 2026 touring production of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL. Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade.

Set in Paris at the end of the 19th century, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL drops audiences into a city fueled by indulgence and ambition. Christian, a young American writer searching for purpose, is pulled into the club’s intoxicating world and meets Satine, its magnetic star. Their connection forms fast and recklessly, growing inside a space built on spectacle and transaction. While Harold Zidler, the club’s owner, sees Satine as the key to survival, the Duke of Monroth sees her as something money should secure. What begins as a romance quickly turns into a struggle of power, desire, and ownership with Christian and Satine caught at the centre of it all.

The story’s journey traces back to the early 2000s film, which first introduced audiences to its heightened version of Paris. Reimagined for theatre, the musical opened in Boston in 2018 before moving to Broadway the following year. Built as a jukebox musical, the stage adaptation pairs pop anthems with a period setting, using familiar songs to heighten the story’s emotion and scale.

Photo: Robert Petkoff and the Company of the 2025 touring production of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL. Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for Murphymade.

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL leaned into immersion before the show even began. Much like Broadway Across Canada’s previous show, MJ: THE MUSICAL, performers appeared onstage ahead of the official start, roaming the space and setting the tone. The choice worked. The room shifted early with energy building before the first note. The audience felt welcomed into the Moulin Rouge rather than seated outside of it. The approach strengthened the relationship between the stage and the crowd and created a fuller theatre experience.

The visual impact landed immediately, led by Derek McLane’s scenic design. Walking into the theatre felt like stepping straight into a Parisian burlesque fantasy. Deep reds dominated the space and layers of detail filled every corner. As the show moved forward, the stage transformed repeatedly in ways that surprised and excited the audience. Few Broadway Across Canada productions reach this level of scenic scale. This one stood at the top.

Catherine Zuber’s costumes matched the grandeur beat for beat. From elegant outerwear to bold, provocative numbers, each look added texture and sparkle to the storytelling. Act II stood out in particular. Satine’s frequent costume changes contrasted sharply with Christian’s steady look, which added an interesting visual tension. Whether intentional or not, the contrast reflected Satine’s inner conflict against Christian’s singular focus. The level of detail was impossible to ignore and the work on display easily earned its share of applause throughout the night.

Photo: Jahi Kearse, Arianna Rosario, Andrew Brewer, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Robert Petkoff and Danny Burgos in the 2025 touring proudction of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL. Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for Murphymade.

Musically, the show followed the structure audiences expect. A jukebox score blended original material with popular music written long after the film’s release. Familiar songs helped pull the audience in and added an easy point of connection. At times, the density of mashups felt overwhelming. The song “Elephant Love Medley” packed more than ten songs into just a few minutes. While impressive on paper, the execution sometimes felt like too much all at once and was a bit over the top. A few more original songs could have given the quieter emotional moments greater depth without taking away from the spectacle the show does so well.

Still, the production stayed true to the spirit of the film. The storytelling leans heavily on its musical numbers, using scale and familiarity to carry emotion rather than quieter, more understated moments. Any complaints feel small when measured against how well the adaptation honoured such an iconic source. The orchestra, led by Wendy Feaver, played a key role. The punch and drive of the band pushed scenes forward with force. Each number landed with clarity and momentum. The musicians demanded attention in a way that is often overlooked in touring musical productions.

The opening number, "Welcome to the Moulin Rouge,” launched the night with scale and suspense. Some sound issues dulled the warmth of the opening vocals, which felt thinner than deserved. The performers still commanded the stage with confidence and power and set a strong foundation for the rest of the show.

Photo: Andrew Brewer as The Duke of Monroth in the 2025 touring production of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL. Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade.

Ryan Vasquez brought sincerity and charm to Christian. His performance balanced ambition, vulnerability, and grounded masculinity. Chemistry flowed easily across the stage, especially with Gabriela Carrillo as Satine. Carrillo’s entrance during “The Sparkling Diamond” stopped the room cold. She owned the stage without effort. From her first appearance to her final moments, the performance never lost momentum. Even with the story moving quickly, the romance felt believable, which is not always easy to pull off in a show paced at this speed.

Andrew Brewer added complexity as The Duke of Monroth. Despite the role’s villain status, Brewer drew the audience in with presence and allure. The performance invited conflicted reactions. Disapproval mixed with fascination. Few antagonists manage that balance. Chemistry with Carrillo added another layer of tension.

Act II reached its peak with “Backstage Romance.” The mashup blended “Bad Romance,” “Tainted Love,” “Seven Nation Army,” “Toxic,” and “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This),” into a high-voltage group number. Sonya Tayeh’s choreography exploded across the stage. Danny Burgos and Kaitlin Mesh shined as Santiago and Nini, anchoring the number with sharp chemistry. The sequence felt dangerous, bold, and electric. The moment was definitely the show’s highest point.

Photo: Kaitlin Mesh and Danny Burgos in the 2025 touring production of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL. Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for Murphymade.

Lighting choices in Act II felt less cohesive. Some scenes leaned into modern brightness, drifting away from the rich red tones established earlier. Greater consistency could have strengthened the period atmosphere and visual unity.

Despite minor criticisms, the production delivered spectacle and momentum. The experience was thrilling from start to finish. Audiences drawn to bold visuals and recognizable music will leave satisfied. Viewers seeking quieter storytelling or original scores might find limits. For many, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL delivers exactly what the title promises.

By the final moments, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL leaves no question about what it sets out to do. This is a production designed to dazzle and overwhelm, pulling the audience headfirst into colour, sound, and sensation. It leans into its bold visuals, familiar music, and committed performances to carry the experience. When the show hits its stride, it does so with confidence and volume.

Photo: Jay Armstrong Johnson and Arianna Rosario the 2025 touring production of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL. Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade.

Overall, the show will not speak to every theatre goer, especially those looking for subtlety or a score driven by original songs. For audiences ready to lean into big visuals and nonstop energy, MOULIN ROUGE delivers a night of full scale spectacle. It knows exactly what kind of show it is, commits to that idea without holding back, and pulls the audience along for the ride.

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL presented by Broadway Across Canada will play at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver, BC from January 20 to 25, 2026. Audience members should be aware that the production includes mature subject matter, suggestive costuming, and adult language. The show also makes use of flashing and strobe lighting, fog effects, and brief onstage weapon use. It is recommended for ages 12 and up. For more information about the show and to purchase tickets visit the link below.

Top Photo: Robert Petkoff and the Company of the 2025 touring production of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL. Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade.

Reader Reviews

Need more Vancouver Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...