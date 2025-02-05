Review: SOMEONE LIKE YOU Reinvents Cyrano De Bergerac Into a Modern Love Story

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dating in our modern world is hard. Between dating apps vs. meeting people organically, it can be hard to find someone you really hit it off with … especially in Vancouver. One of the latest plays by the Arts Club Theatre Company embraces this exact modern day dilemma, capturing the essence of millennial love in the span of roughly two hours and fifteen minutes. SOMEONE LIKE YOU is a heartfelt comedy that will make you laugh while pulling at your heartstrings. SOMEONE LIKE YOU is currently one of the Arts Club’s shows on tour. After a 5 day run at Coquitlam’s Evergreen Theatre, the show is now playing in Vancouver at the Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre until February 6th.

SOMEONE LIKE YOU is a modern reinvention of the tragicomedy Cyrano de Bergerac, a French play from 1897 exploring love, mistaken identities, self-doubt, and sacrifice. Set in East Vancouver, SOMEONE LIKE YOU follows hopeless romantic writer Isabelle (Steffanie Davis) and her bar-owner Best Friend Kirsten (Ivy Charles) as they navigate through Kirsten’s rebound romance. Although eager to move on from her past toxic relationship, Kirsten recruits Isabelle as her “wingwoman” in an attempt to win over her new love interest, Harjit (Praneet Akilla). As time passes and connections develop, Isabelle’s role as a “wingwoman” becomes blurred as she develops feelings for Harjit. When Kirsten and Harjit start dating, things become even more complicated. SOMEONE LIKE YOU is a representation of how hard it can be to date in this modern age. Emphasizing self-love, friendship, and romance, the play is a nod to how messy, yet beautiful relationships can be.

Photo: Praneet Akilla in Someone Like You, 2023: set and lighting design by Wladimiro Woyno Rodriguez; costume design by Donnie Tejani; photo by Moonrider Productions for the Arts Club Theatre Company

SOMEONE LIKE YOU is a show commissioned by the Arts Club as part of their Silver Commissions program. The program provides funding to complete new plays and has helped develop 38 new plays from local playwrights. The stage version of the play premiered at the Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre in 2023 after previously being an audio play in the Arts Club’s “Listen To This” series during the pandemic in 2021. The play was written by playwright Christine Quintana, an avid theatre actor and playwright living in Vancouver.

Seeing the play come to life from its audio form was a pleasure. With a fairly simple, stripped down set and lighting by Wladirmiro Woyno Rodriguez complimented by a unique sound design by Mishelle Cutler, the show’s overall set-up was highly effective at creating an intimate, character-driven theatre experience, allowing the performances from the cast to shine. By keeping the set minimal, there was greater emphasis placed on the delivery, body language, and chemistry of the actors, which made every moment feel authentic and emotionally resonant.

The focus on small, everyday locations such as cafés, apartments, and city streets enhanced the play’s relatability and reinforced the story’s themes of modern love and friendship. Without the distraction of an extremely elaborate stage, the performances were brought into the spotlight allowing the humor, vulnerability, and emotional depth of the characters to unfold naturally.

Photo: Steffanie Davis in Someone Like You, 2023: set and lighting design by Wladimiro Woyno Rodriguez; costume design by Donnie Tejani; photo by Moonrider Productions for the Arts Club Theatre Company

The cast members of SOMEONE LIKE YOU were the heart of the production, embodying their character with depth bringing their struggles and triumphs to life in an authentic way. At the beginning of the show we met Isabelle played by Steffanie Davis. Her witty and electric stage presence captured the audience’s attention immediately and chemistry with the two other actors in the play felt incredibly real and meaningful. Her relationship with Kirsten played by Ivy Charles highlighted the complexities of a friendship while capturing a very real and honest journey of self discovery. Charles also gave a compelling performance bringing conflict and very relatable personal struggles to life. Her parts were deeply engaging, provoking the audiences to reflect on similar experiences in their own lives. Lastly, Harjit played by Praneet Akilla was the perfect balance between Davis and Charles. Akilla landed every witty exchange with ease, using his lighthearted charm and heartfelt sincerity to bring light to the more emotional moments of the play.

SOMEONE LIKE YOU is a refreshing take on modern love. Its comedic moments combined with its poignant emotional complexities sparks deep thought and reflection from the audience. Ultimately, SOMEONE LIKE YOU is more than just a play, it is a story of honesty and the courage to be seen, emphasizing the beauty of love, in all its messy unexpected forms.

SOMEONE LIKE YOU presented by the Arts Club Theatre Company is currently on tour across BC’s Lower Mainland. The show will play its next stop from February 4-6 in Vancouver at the Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre before moving to Mission at the Clarke Theatre on February 7. The show will play its final two shows in Maple Ridge at The ACT Arts Centre on February 8 and 9. For more information about the show and to purchase tickets, visit the link below.

Top Photo: Praneet Akilla and Steffanie Davis in Someone Like You, 2023: set and lighting design by Wladimiro Woyno Rodriguez; costume design by Donnie Tejani; photo by Moonrider Productions for the Arts Club Theatre Company

Reader Reviews